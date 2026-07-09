EcoCeres explores green energy investments in Kazakhstan

EcoCeres’ co-chairman and managing partner of Full Vision Capital Alan Chan Ying-lung and his team have visited Kazakhstan this week to meet with government officials and further explore investment opportunities.

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Following Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu’s business delegation to Central Asia in late May, this discussion focused on several key sectors including green energy, Sustainable Aviation Fuel, energy storage systems, and development projects in the Alatau region.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the feasibility of constructing an EcoCeres SAF plant in Kazakhstan, as well as projects in agriculture and waste management.

Meanwhile, they also explored the use of EnerVenue's energy storage technology to ensure a reliable power supply for local data centers and related infrastructure.

Alatau City plans to transform itself into a modern, sustainable city that can serve as a pilot region for the comprehensive implementation of such technologies, with successful solutions subsequently rolled out to other regions of Kazakhstan, according to the local government.