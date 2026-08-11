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FINANCE

EcoCeres partners with SF and CNAF to launch sustainable commercial fueling program

FINANCE
15 hours ago

by

Raine Fung

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EcoCeres, a local producer of sustainable fuel, has partnered with SF Holdings and China National Aviation Fuel (CNAF) to launch a customized Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) commercial fueling program, in collaboration with the Second Research Institute of the Civil Aviation Administration of China. 

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Under the partnership, SAF produced by EcoCeres will be blended by CNAF and supplied to
outbound freighter flights operated by SF Airlines, enabling up to a 90 percent reduction
in greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional jet fuel.

Ezhou Huahu International Airport in Hubei will be responsible for the SAF refueling and operation. 

This collaboration builds on EcoCeres’ prior SAF pilot program in China, Project Spark, in which SAF produced at EcoCeres’ Zhangjiagang facility was blended by CNAF and used to fuel commercial flights at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport. 

Simultaneously, the project also leverages AnchorTrace, a Scope 3 environmental attributes platform jointly developed by CNAF and CASRI, enabling full lifecycle tracking, registration, and retirement of SAF environmental attributes. 

“By integrating SAF into existing aviation fuel systems, we are working together with our partners to build a replicable, scalable and verifiable pathway for lower-emissions air cargo development in China,” said James Tam Chor-kiu, Co-Chairman of EcoCeres.

EcoCeresSF HoldingsChina National Aviation FuelpartnershipSustainable Aviation Fuel

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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