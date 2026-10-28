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NEWS

Loop Academy One nears full roster as seven universities sign on

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong
Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong

Seven local universities have signed agreements to establish a presence at Loop Academy One in the Northern Metropolis University Town (NMUT), a flagship project for the NMUT’s launch, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong said on Wednesday.

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Sun said Loop Academy One, located in the Loop Hong Kong Park, will open this year and bring together industry, academia and research to provide a platform for validating scientific ideas turning into reality.

With the seven local universities having already signed on, Sun expects the remaining university to join soon, bringing the total at the Loop Academy One to eight.

As the Hung Shui Kiu University Town campus area is now accepting applications from educational institutions, lawmaker Andrew Lam Siu-lo suggested that the university town should also attract primary and secondary schools and allow them to share some facilities, which could help draw more students to Hong Kong.

The university town’s coverage is almost equivalent to that of the entire Northern Metropolis, including teaching, industry, academia and research, he said. “If the concept can be applied to future primary and secondary schools, we should explore how they can be linked with universities. More and more students, including local students, will want to board,” Lam added.

He suggested allowing school sponsors to decide how to build their schools and what supporting facilities they need, and believes this arrangement would attract those families who are looking to settle in Hong Kong for work opportunities.

Loop Academy OneNorthern Metropolis University Town

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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