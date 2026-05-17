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Eric Chan and Christine Choi head to Europe for Northern Metropolis University Town mission

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki and Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin will lead separate delegations to Europe this week to push forward the construction of the Northern Metropolis University Town. 

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The two officials will lead a research task force – set up by the Working Group on Planning and Construction of the University Town (WG) under the Committee on Development of the Northern Metropolis – to Germany and Switzerland separately. 

Chan will depart tonight for Germany, visiting Aachen, Stuttgart and Heilbronn to tour local university campuses for insights into industry-education collaboration.  

They will also explore the artificial intelligence innovation parks,  focusing on the country’s AI development and application to nurture tech talent. 

Choi, joined by members of the WG and the Alliance of Universities of Applied Sciences, will depart for Bern, Basel and Zurich on Wednesday (May20).

The delegation will visit several Swiss universities and exchange views with education officials on strengthening education co-operation. 

Chan and Choi are set to return to the city on May 22 and May 24, respectively.

Northern Metropolis University TownEric ChanChristine Choi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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