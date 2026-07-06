Tenders for Northern Metropolis University Town to open within two months

Three development sites located in Hung Shui Kiu and Ha Tsuen, designated for the Northern Metropolis University Town, will be put up for tender within the next two months, Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin said.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In an interview with a local newspaper, Choi revealed that the total combined area of the three sites has been significantly increased from the originally planned 9 hectares to 22 hectares, with the largest site spanning 12.7 hectares to be developed in phases.

Around 5 hectares of the largest site will complete land formation during its first phase by the end of this year, allowing selected institutions to pioneer early development.

By the end of next year, another 5-hectare site is expected to be formed. The remaining land will be leveled gradually over the next two to three years, with the first phase of campus buildings slated for completion within the same timeframe.

To streamline the development timeline, bidding institutions will be required to submit comprehensive development proposals upon tendering.

Choi explained that the government will adopt a "pre-approval" principle for the phased development, allowing for a preparation period of approximately two months to review and approve the proposals.

The government aims to announce the selected institutions after the completion of the respective site formation works to ensure construction of the buildings can begin immediately, she added.