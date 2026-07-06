logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Tenders for Northern Metropolis University Town to open within two months

NEWS
5 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

Three development sites located in Hung Shui Kiu and Ha Tsuen, designated for the Northern Metropolis University Town, will be put up for tender within the next two months, Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In an interview with a local newspaper, Choi revealed that the total combined area of the three sites has been significantly increased from the originally planned 9 hectares to 22 hectares, with the largest site spanning 12.7 hectares to be developed in phases.

Around 5 hectares of the largest site will complete land formation during its first phase by the end of this year, allowing selected institutions to pioneer early development.

By the end of next year, another 5-hectare site is expected to be formed. The remaining land will be leveled gradually over the next two to three years, with the first phase of campus buildings slated for completion within the same timeframe.

To streamline the development timeline, bidding institutions will be required to submit comprehensive development proposals upon tendering.

Choi explained that the government will adopt a "pre-approval" principle for the phased development, allowing for a preparation period of approximately two months to review and approve the proposals.

The government aims to announce the selected institutions after the completion of the respective site formation works to ensure construction of the buildings can begin immediately, she added.

Northern Metropolis University Town

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
Eric Chan and Christine Choi head to Europe for Northern Metropolis University Town mission
NEWS
17-05-2026 18:34 HKT
(From left) Nicholas Kwan, Wen Yajing, Henry Ho and Pamela Tin.
Chief Executive's Policy Unit backs strategic study to shape Northern Metropolis University Town future
NEWS
04-05-2026 22:31 HKT
Northern Metropolis University Town to attract world-class faculty, deepen mainland partnerships: Christine Choi
NEWS
07-04-2026 17:48 HKT
KMB bus hits roadside tree in Sheung Shui, showering passengers with glass
NEWS
8 mins ago
AFCD stamps trust on local produce with 'HK Harvest' label, livestock next in line
NEWS
22 mins ago
PLA Navy vessels Nanning, Hengyang wraps up five-day visit in HK
NEWS
1 hour ago
Swire Coca-Cola and Fu-Rui-Shi Forge Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Robocon 2026 attracted over 300 students from 9 local tertiary institutions.
HKSTP Propels Young Engineers from Local Triumph to Global Arena at Robocon 2026
James Tong (left) Sammy Wong
Conglomerate executives praise CUHK graduates skills after QS rankings' employer reputation metric surge
NEWS
5 hours ago
Morning Recap - July 6, 2026
NEWS
6 hours ago
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
18 hours ago
New Territories to hit 38 degrees Celsius as Typhoon Bavi approaches Taiwan
NEWS
19 hours ago
Cabin smoke reported as Cathay flight from India lands in HK
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.