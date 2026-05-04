logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Chief Executive's Policy Unit backs strategic study to shape Northern Metropolis University Town future

NEWS
46 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(From left) Nicholas Kwan, Wen Yajing, Henry Ho and Pamela Tin.
(From left) Nicholas Kwan, Wen Yajing, Henry Ho and Pamela Tin.

The Chief Executive's Policy Unit has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting community think tanks, recognizing them as crucial contributors to policy research and public engagement. The unit provides funding to these organizations, enabling them to act as bridges between public sentiment and government policy, and to foster close ties between academia, industry, and society.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A key example of the collaboration is the research project titled "Strategic Study on the Northern Metropolis University Town’s Positioning on Education and Research and Its Collaboration with Industries in GBA." Sponsored by the Policy Unit, the project deepens ties between think tanks in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, as well as aligns with the government's vision for the development of the Northern Metropolis University Town.

The research project draws on successful models from around the world, including Stanford University’s role in Silicon Valley, Japan’s Tsukuba Science City, Singapore’s National University and One-North project, Beijing’s Zhongguancun Science City, Guangzhou’s Higher Education Mega Center, and Shenzhen’s Virtual University Park. By analyzing these cases, the research aims to provide valuable insights for shaping the future of the Northern Metropolis University Town.

Leaders from the Policy Unit, including deputy head Nicholas Kwan Ka-ming and research director Pamela Tin Sze-pui, recently met with Henry Ho Kin-chung, founder and chairman of local think tank One Country Two Systems Youth Forum, and Wen Yajing, deputy director of the Institute of Hong Kong, Macao and Regional Development at the China Development Institute (Shenzhen), to discuss the project's findings and recommendations.

The research team expressed confidence that their forthcoming recommendations will integrate perspectives from mainland authorities, industry experts, and government representatives from both the HKSAR and the Greater Bay Area.

They believe this collaborative approach will help leverage Hong Kong’s unique strengths to meet the country’s development needs.

Chief Executive's Policy UnitNorthern Metropolis University Townthink tank

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Northern Metropolis University Town to attract world-class faculty, deepen mainland partnerships: Christine Choi
NEWS
07-04-2026 17:48 HKT
HK to lead e-arbitral awards development in strengthening international arbitration hub status: CEPU
NEWS
26-01-2026 21:29 HKT
Hong Kong Boating Industry Association Chair Lawrence Chow (left) and Asia-Pacific Superyacht Association Executive Director Suzy Rayment (centre) speak to Chief Executive’s Policy Unit Head Stephen Wong about measures announced in the 2025 Policy Address to develop Hong Kong’s yacht economy. (GIS)
Yacht industry welcomes govt plans to transform HK into Asia's yachting hub
NEWS
30-10-2025 20:43 HKT
Hong Kong launches Mediation Week to foster harmony and peaceful dispute resolution
NEWS
1 hour ago
Night Recap - May 4, 2026
NEWS
1 hour ago
Beyond major attractions: Kowloon Walled City film set exhibition transports Golden Week crowds to old Hong Kong
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File Photo)
Govt proposes new licensing scheme for claw and pinball machines
NEWS
3 hours ago
Eliza Chan appointed convenor of Working Group on Patriotic Education
NEWS
4 hours ago
Injured Mirror concert dancer testifies for first time as court assesses compensation
NEWS
4 hours ago
New Fanling Bypass section trims commute times, but new lane layout catches drivers out
NEWS
4 hours ago
Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
NEWS
12 hours ago
Mainland tourists under fire for illegal sea urchin harvest in Sai Kung
NEWS
12 hours ago
HKU MTR exit draws crowds as new ‘check-in spot’ for rare solar alignment
SOCIAL BUZZ
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.