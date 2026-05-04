Chief Executive's Policy Unit backs strategic study to shape Northern Metropolis University Town future

The Chief Executive's Policy Unit has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting community think tanks, recognizing them as crucial contributors to policy research and public engagement. The unit provides funding to these organizations, enabling them to act as bridges between public sentiment and government policy, and to foster close ties between academia, industry, and society.

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A key example of the collaboration is the research project titled "Strategic Study on the Northern Metropolis University Town’s Positioning on Education and Research and Its Collaboration with Industries in GBA." Sponsored by the Policy Unit, the project deepens ties between think tanks in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, as well as aligns with the government's vision for the development of the Northern Metropolis University Town.

The research project draws on successful models from around the world, including Stanford University’s role in Silicon Valley, Japan’s Tsukuba Science City, Singapore’s National University and One-North project, Beijing’s Zhongguancun Science City, Guangzhou’s Higher Education Mega Center, and Shenzhen’s Virtual University Park. By analyzing these cases, the research aims to provide valuable insights for shaping the future of the Northern Metropolis University Town.

Leaders from the Policy Unit, including deputy head Nicholas Kwan Ka-ming and research director Pamela Tin Sze-pui, recently met with Henry Ho Kin-chung, founder and chairman of local think tank One Country Two Systems Youth Forum, and Wen Yajing, deputy director of the Institute of Hong Kong, Macao and Regional Development at the China Development Institute (Shenzhen), to discuss the project's findings and recommendations.

The research team expressed confidence that their forthcoming recommendations will integrate perspectives from mainland authorities, industry experts, and government representatives from both the HKSAR and the Greater Bay Area.

They believe this collaborative approach will help leverage Hong Kong’s unique strengths to meet the country’s development needs.