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NEWS

Northern Metropolis no 'empty rhetoric', Eric Chan tells touring diplomats

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki has refuted criticisms that the Northern Metropolis is mere political rhetoric, as diplomats toured the development area at the invitation of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong.

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Several foreign consuls general in Hong Kong visited the key project sites, including the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park and the Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen New Development Area.

Chan stated that since its launch in 2021, the Northern Metropolis has evolved from a large-scale land development project into an initiative of national strategic importance. 

Addressing skepticism, Chan stressed that claims calling the Northern Metropolis "just on paper" are entirely false, as the development has gradually achieved solid results and is now entering a mature phase.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Cui Jianchun emphasized that the Northern Metropolis is a vital engine for Hong Kong's future economic and social development. 

He noted that the project is not only crucial for Hong Kong's future but also holds significant opportunities for the future development of other countries.

Drawing a parallel to Shenzhen's rapid development since China's reform and opening-up, Cui expressed strong confidence that Hong Kong, with national backing and joint efforts from all sectors, will successfully build the Northern Metropolis in a short span of time.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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