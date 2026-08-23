Tourism Commissioner and District Council inspect The Peak light show project

Commissioner for Tourism Ann Chan Wai-yan, together with representatives from the Hong Kong Tourism Board and more than ten Central and Western District Council members, conducted a site inspection at Lugard Road and Harlech Road on The Peak on Tuesday to view the installation works for the board's "Illuminations at The Peak" project.

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Tourism Board representatives briefed the councillors on the project's concept and arrangements along the route.

The Tourism Commission thanked the councillors for their valuable suggestions. During the visit, it introduced improvement measures already made swiftly in response to nearby residents' views and the surrounding environment, and exchanged views on-site on further adjustments to address councillors' concerns.

The Tourism Board said it has always attached great importance to protecting the natural environment, especially trees, in designing and implementing the immersive light show. The team has never removed or pruned any trees during the works, and has consulted relevant departments and registered arborists on the installation method, including the choice of trees and mounting methods. Registered arborists will also monitor regularly to ensure trees are properly protected.

The commission said it will incorporate the views collected during the visit to further refine the proposal and consult councillors at the Central and Western District Council meeting on November 12. It will continue to listen carefully to all parties to enhance the tourism experience while minimising the impact on the surrounding environment and residents.