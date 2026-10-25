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HONG KONG
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NEWS

HK revives Ji Gong legend with city’s first plague-banishing palanquin race

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(Screenshot from Tung Cheng Yuen Buddhist Association Facebook)
(Screenshot from Tung Cheng Yuen Buddhist Association Facebook)

Hong Kong hosted its first-ever palanquin race inspired by the legendary folk deity Ji Gong at Victoria Park on Sunday, drawing crowds eager to witness a revival of a storied plague-banishing ritual from the 19th century.

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The tradition is rooted in the long-held Chinese folk belief that parading deities in palanquins can dispel evil and purify the community.

The event, organized by the Tung Cheng Yuen Buddhist Association and supported by the Chinese Temples Committee along with over 20 cultural and educational organizations, formed the centerpiece of the three-day 2026 International Ji Gong Cultural Festival.

(Screenshot from Tung Cheng Yuen Buddhist Association Facebook)
(Screenshot from Tung Cheng Yuen Buddhist Association Facebook)
(Screenshot from Tung Cheng Yuen Buddhist Association Facebook)
(Screenshot from Tung Cheng Yuen Buddhist Association Facebook)
(Screenshot from Tung Cheng Yuen Buddhist Association Facebook)
+3
(Screenshot from Tung Cheng Yuen Buddhist Association Facebook)
(Screenshot from Tung Cheng Yuen Buddhist Association Facebook)
(Screenshot from Tung Cheng Yuen Buddhist Association Facebook)

The competing teams carried palanquins from Tik Lung Lane to Wan Chai Pier, then crossed the harbor by boat to Hung Hom, in a nod to Ji Gong’s epidemic-dispelling journey. Along the route, participants tackled various obstacle challenges that tested their teamwork, patience, and problem-solving skills.

Beyond the race, the festival featured Cantonese opera performances for seniors, blessing ceremonies, interactive booth games, and a Ji Gong plague-expelling ritual procession.

Attendees also enjoyed hands-on activities such as fan-shaped soap workshops, compression art sessions, and lacquer fan crafts to immerse themselves in Chinese cultural practices.

Organizers noted that the event serves as a reminder for the public to remain vigilant against epidemics and to safeguard traditional religious rituals.

Ji GongVictoria Park

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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