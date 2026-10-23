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NEWS

Night Recap - October 25, 2026

NEWS
23-10-2026 21:26 HKT
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

HK talent schemes draw 690,000 applications, 320,000 arrive: Eric Chan

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Hong Kong has received approximately 690,000 applications across its various talent admission schemes as of September, with around 320,000 individuals already arriving in the city, Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki said.

More than 1,500 riders injured or killed in first nine months, says Transport Department

Over 1,500 motorcycle riders were injured or killed in traffic accidents in the first three quarters of this year, with 15 fatalities, more than in the same period last year, according to the Transport Department.

CUHK brings 53 painted enamel treasures to UK in joint exhibition with Fitzwilliam Museum

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Art Museum will bring 53 sets of treasured painted enamels to the United Kingdom for the first time in its latest joint exhibition launched with Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum.

The Weeknd debuts Hong Kong song sampling Faye Wong classic at Kai Tak concert

Canadian singer The Weeknd surprised fans at his Hong Kong concert on Saturday (Oct 24) by debuting a new song titled “Hong Kong,” featuring a sample of Cantopop diva Faye Wong's classic “Seasonal Wind” (季候風).

Resale prices of 2TB iPhone Duo hit $33,000 amid scarce supply

Apple's first foldable iPhone Duo is flying off the shelves since it launched last Friday; traders are reporting booming resale prices, with sealed 2TB models fetching HK$33,000 at Sin Tat Plaza.

Business Today

Hong Kong fully prepared for APEC delegates heading to Shenzhen, Paul Chan says

Hong Kong is ready to welcome the foreign delegates heading to the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)  Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen via the city, said Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po.

Veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying dies at 65, obituary shows

Renowned Hong Kong stock commentator Louie Shum Chun-ying, widely known as "Master Shum," has passed away at the age of 65, according to an obituary issued by his family that circulated in financial circles on Sunday.


HSBC Q3 profit forecast to rise 33 percent, net interest income and buyback in focus

Investors are paying attention to HSBC’s (0005) net interest income and buyback policy ahead of its 2026 third-quarter results on Tuesday, with analysts forecasting its pre-tax profit to rise by 32.9 percent year on year to US$9.7 billion (HK$75.66 billion).

SHKP's Sierra Sea Phase 2C(2) sells out 153 price-listed units in final round

Sun Hung Kai Properties (0016) has sold all 153 price-listed units offered in the final round of sales for Phase 2C(2) of Sierra Sea on Sunday.

World/China

US Marine indicted on robbery-murder charges in Japan's Okinawa

A U.S. Marine stationed in Japan was indicted on robbery-murder charges on Sunday over the alleged killing of a local woman at a hotel in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, Kyodo News reported.

North Korea's Kim returns home after visit to Chinese border city

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un returned home Saturday after a day-long trip to the Chinese border city of Dandong, vowing to "firmly carry forward" the two nations' friendship, Pyongyang's state media reported.

Indonesia cuts gas exports to Singapore

Indonesia cut exports of natural gas to Singapore on Saturday to prioritise domestic demand, an official said, with the two countries at loggerheads over regional air pollution emanating from wildfires on the vast archipelago.

British PM Burnham open to adopting EU free movement, Sunday Times reports

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has opened the door to the country readopting the European Union's free-movement rules, the Sunday Times reported on Saturday.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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