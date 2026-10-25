Matthew Cheung records best finish by Hongkonger at HK Open

Hong Kong golfer Matthew Cheung Hung-hai delivered a historic performance on Sunday at the LINK Hong Kong Open, finishing tied for second place at Fanling to record the highest finish ever by a local player in the tournament’s history.

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Meanwhile, American golfer John Catlin captured the championship title after firing a final-round 6-under-par 64, finishing with a 20-under 260 total.

John Catlin, center, won the tournament.

Cheung impressed throughout the event at Fanling Golf Course, taking sole possession of the lead after the first two days with an impressive total of 126 before slipping into fifth place entering the final round.

On Sunday, the local favorite maintained his solid play, carding four birdies for a 3-under 67.

His 15-under 265 total tied him with Finland’s Sami Välimäki for runner-up honors, surpassing the previous record for a Hong Kong player set in 1996 when Dominique Boulet finished fourth.

Reflecting on his breakthrough performance on home soil, Cheung described the electric atmosphere during his final holes.

"When I walked up the 18th hole and heard everyone shouting my name, I got goosebumps; it was truly an incredible experience," Cheung said.

Highlighting the city's golf future, Cheung noted that many people do not expect a smaller city like Hong Kong to produce top talent, but local players have proven they can perform on the big stage.

"I hope I can show the kids in the crowd what is possible and inspire the next generation of golfers," he said.

The tournament marked a milestone as a record five local players made the 36-hole cut.

Hong Kong Golf Club captain Bryant Lu Hing-yiu announced that the 2027 Hong Kong Open will renew its co-sanctioning agreement with the DP World Tour alongside the Asian Tour, expanding the event's scale and prize purse.

Paul Chan, second right; Rosanna Law, second left; Hong Kong Tourism Board chairman Peter Lam Kin-ngok, first right and HKJC executive director of corporate affairs Raymond Tam, first left, at the fan village.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui attended the final round with Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po to present the awards.

Law posed at photo spots named after local districts, including Yuen Long and Wan Chai, and praised the pleasant weather, vibrant atmosphere, and large crowds of families and tourists enjoying the fan village supported by The Hong Kong Jockey Club.

In a Facebook post, Law congratulated Cheung while reaffirming government support for local sports development.