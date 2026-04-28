logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Lawmakers discuss Lan Kwai Fong beautification plan

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The Legislative Council Panel on Development on Tuesday discussed a government proposal to enhance landscaping in Lan Kwai Fong and nearby streets.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The plan will be implemented in two phases, covering a three-hectare area from the Central–Mid-Levels Escalator to Wyndham Street.

The first phase includes five projects: repaving both pedestrian and vehicular roads in the core Lan Kwai Fong area, beautifying the retaining wall at Wing Wah Lane with murals, projecting light and shadow art onto the stone wall of D’Aguilar Street, upgrading the public refuse collection point, and replacing existing channel covers with decorative designs.

The second phase will involve a “community-making” study, with the government set to consult local stakeholders on future design themes for the district.

Anthea Cheung So-mui, director of the Lan Kwai Fong Association, said the group will invest in mural projects along Wing Wah Lane and support the government’s initiatives.

She said the improvements are expected to attract more visitors and help boost retail and dining businesses in Central.

Cheung added that the association plans to invite renowned artists to create murals across the area, with the aim of showcasing the district’s unique character and enhancing its appeal as a photo-friendly destination.

Hong KongLan Kwai Fong

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Flower-viewing tourism gains traction as Hong Kong eyes potential
NEWS
1 hour ago
Airport Authority Hong Kong launches $19 billion bond sale
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A drone view shows cargo ships sailing in Hong Kong, China, October 17, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Hong Kong exports in March jump 35.8pc, far above expectations
FINANCE
3 hours ago
HKEX. Singtao
Hong Kong stocks close lower, CATL falls over 6pc
FINANCE
3 hours ago
HKEX
Hong Kong stocks fall by midday break
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Hong Kong home price rises 1.4pc in March, up for tenth straight month
PROPERTY
8 hours ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong stocks open lower, CATL slumps 6pc
FINANCE
9 hours ago
John Lee meets Belgian Deputy PM to boost bilateral cooperation
NEWS
23 hours ago
People visit the booth of battery giant CATL during the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Chinese battery maker CATL launches US$5 billion Hong Kong share offering, term sheet shows
FINANCE
27-04-2026 17:51 HKT
HKEX.
HSI closes shy of 26,000 points, SMIC surges 6pc
FINANCE
27-04-2026 16:37 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
New Bruce Lee exhibition unveiled at his childhood home site to cement Hong Kong legacy
NEWS
27-04-2026 17:49 HKT
Charlene Choi surprises fans with wedding announcement to younger fitness coach
ENTERTAINMENT
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.