Lawmakers discuss Lan Kwai Fong beautification plan

The Legislative Council Panel on Development on Tuesday discussed a government proposal to enhance landscaping in Lan Kwai Fong and nearby streets.

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The plan will be implemented in two phases, covering a three-hectare area from the Central–Mid-Levels Escalator to Wyndham Street.

The first phase includes five projects: repaving both pedestrian and vehicular roads in the core Lan Kwai Fong area, beautifying the retaining wall at Wing Wah Lane with murals, projecting light and shadow art onto the stone wall of D’Aguilar Street, upgrading the public refuse collection point, and replacing existing channel covers with decorative designs.

The second phase will involve a “community-making” study, with the government set to consult local stakeholders on future design themes for the district.

Anthea Cheung So-mui, director of the Lan Kwai Fong Association, said the group will invest in mural projects along Wing Wah Lane and support the government’s initiatives.

She said the improvements are expected to attract more visitors and help boost retail and dining businesses in Central.

Cheung added that the association plans to invite renowned artists to create murals across the area, with the aim of showcasing the district’s unique character and enhancing its appeal as a photo-friendly destination.