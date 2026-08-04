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NEWS

HK Express adjusts Okinawa and Ishigaki flights due to Tropical Cyclone Dolphin

NEWS
32 mins ago
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HK Express has canceled a number of flights to Okinawa and Ishigaki between Thursday (Aug 6) and Saturday (Aug 8) as Tropical Cyclone Dolphin moves across the waters south of Japan toward the region, while arranging additional flights on Wednesday (Aug 5) for affected passengers to depart earlier.

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To accommodate impacted travelers, HK Express will operate two additional flights between Hong Kong and Okinawa on Wednesday, including UO8842 departing Hong Kong and UO8843 departing Okinawa. 

The cancellations include all Hong Kong-Okinawa services on August 7, as well as selected flights on August 6 (UO844, UO845, UO824, UO825) and August 8 (UO842, UO843). 

Flights UO858 and UO879 between Hong Kong and Ishigaki scheduled for August 8 have also been canceled.

Affected passengers may accept alternative flight arrangements, change their departure dates, or re-route for free, or apply for a refund before their original departure time. 

The carrier urged all travelers to check the latest flight status online before heading to the airport and advised unaffected passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before take-off.

Tropical Cyclone DolphinHK Express

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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