logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Passengers foil bid to crash Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, Israel says, after co-pilot stabs pilot

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Passengers at Tabuk airport after a Flydubai aircraft that was bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates was diverted to Saudi Arabia after transmitting emergency signals, in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, in this screen grab obtained from a video dated September 30, 2026. Video Obtained by Reuters via REUTERS
Passengers at Tabuk airport after a Flydubai aircraft that was bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates was diverted to Saudi Arabia after transmitting emergency signals, in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, in this screen grab obtained from a video dated September 30, 2026. Video Obtained by Reuters via REUTERS

Passengers on a flydubai flight reached Israel safely on Wednesday after customers and crew foiled a co-pilot's attempt to crash the aircraft, Israeli officials said, in a struggle that began when he stabbed the pilot and sent the jet plunging nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Passengers and crew entered the cockpit, overpowered the co-pilot and enabled a second pair of flydubai pilots who were aboard the flight to land the jet safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, Israeli officials said.

More than 10 hours later, the passengers arrived at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport aboard a flydubai replacement aircraft, with several describing the episode as a miracle and recounting a frantic struggle to prevent a catastrophe.

Israeli officials said the attacker's motive aboard flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv remained under investigation. Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which includes Dubai, signed the Abraham Accords normalizing relations in 2020.

The incident sharpened concerns about global aviation security in a region scarred by years of conflict, prompting Israel to tighten checks on pilots flying into the country.

"I just can say that it was a miracle. It was awful, crazy, and we thank God that we survived it, we didn't think we will make it but thank God we are in Israel. We are back home. And we are happy to see everyone here," passenger Lital Shachaf said.

Israel's ambulance service said a 51-year-old man was taken to an Israeli hospital to be treated for injuries to his upper body. The man was in a "mild condition," it said.

Describing the event as "a serious security incident," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saudi authorities would interrogate the co-pilot.

Flydubai said in a statement that the underlying reasons for the event remained unknown and warned against "premature speculation." An Israeli official identified the co-pilot as an Omani national. There was no immediate comment from Oman.

Israeli officials applauded the passengers, who they credited with avoiding a much more serious disaster. Netanyahu said there were 174 people on board the flight from Dubai, most of them Israeli nationals.

US President Donald Trump said he spoke "at length" with Netanyahu on Wednesday about the incident. He proceeded to give reporters in the Oval Office a detailed account of what happened, adding: "This is the story that I heard — I don't know if it's true, but that's the story that I got from Bibi (Netanyahu)."

'SOMETHING YOU DO WITHOUT THINKING'

A Netanyahu spokesperson told Reuters that the wounded captain, identified by the Israeli leader's office as Smit Machchhar, an Indian national, was covered with blood on the floor when he managed to click the release to open the cockpit door. Passengers who entered found the co-pilot bashing at the plane's control panel, the spokesperson said. “This is something you do without thinking, just running to save your daughter’s life, your family’s life,” said Asaf Rajuan, one of the passengers who helped restrain the attacker. He spoke with a forehead still bloodied from the struggle.

Netanyahu's office released a video showing the prime minister at Ben Gurion Airport giving a hug to another passenger, Yaniv Hayun, who his office said "broke into" the cockpit. "I see you and I see a lion – a big hero," Netanyahu told the man, who was still wearing the blood-stained shirt he had on during the flight.

Flydubai operates daily return flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv, a route that is popular among Israeli nationals. The flight path normally uses airspace over Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

It is not the first time a flight between Israel and the UAE has landed in Saudi Arabia. A flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing in Riyadh in September 2025 due to a medical incident, Israeli media reported at the time.

Saudi Arabia's Tabuk airport, where the plane landed, said both pilots had been hospitalised after sustaining injuries.

The incident heightened security fears in Israel weeks before Israelis vote in the first election since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks, with Israel's security figuring prominently in the campaigning.

Responding to the incident on X, far-right security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote, "Terrorism is a devil with whom no agreement must be reached".

ISRAEL TO TIGHTEN CHECKS ON PILOTS FLYING TO ISRAEL

Israeli media published conflicting reports on the incident, with some outlets reporting that a pilot had tried to crash the passenger plane in an alleged suicide attempt. Some Israeli media outlets initially identified the pilots as Omani and Emirati nationals, while others said they were Russian and Ukrainian.

"Every pilot that is going to be flying into Israel, we are going to know the pilots' identities, know who they are, and do some type of security check," Doron Spielman, a Netanyahu spokesperson, told Reuters.

Netanyahu met on Sunday with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a rare visit to the Gulf country. Israel and the UAE have forged close security, military and economic ties since establishing diplomatic ties.

Israel provided the UAE earlier this year with Iron Dome air-defence systems and Israeli personnel to operate them, helping defend against Iranian attacks launched after Israel and the US began strikes on Iran.

The UAE government had yet to comment on the flydubai incident, while the Dubai state-owned airline said an "altercation" occurred in the cockpit and the flight subsequently diverted to Tabuk, where it landed safely. The UAE's aviation regulator, the GCAA, said the flight "experienced a security incident that was brought under control".

Reuters

PassengerscrashDubaiTel AvivflightIsraelco-pilotstabbingpilot

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A flydubai flight bound for Dubai is seen before taking off from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on September 30, 2026. (AFP)
Netanyahu says one flydubai pilot wanted to crash plane, 'major disaster' averted
WORLD
16 hours ago
A screengrab taken from Flightradar24 shows a flydubai flight to Israel which was diverted to Saudi Arabia September 30, 2026. Flightradar24.com/Handout via REUTERS
Israel-bound flight diverted to Saudi Arabia after brawl between pilots, Israeli official says
WORLD
20 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he speaks with reporters, on the day of his address to a joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Craig Hudson/File Photo
Using old election playbook, Netanyahu projects image as Israel's protector despite Hamas attack
WORLD
29-09-2026 18:02 HKT
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 24, 2026 in New York City. World leaders have gathered in New York for the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, with this year's global issues ranging from the threat of artificial intelligence to the continued wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images/AFP
Israel's Netanyahu denounces enemies, allies in fiery UN speech
WORLD
25-09-2026 13:35 HKT
Oil tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at Yangshan port in Shanghai, China March 14, 2018. Reuters
Oil pares losses as market weighs Saudi supply concerns, Middle East tensions
FINANCE
18-09-2026 22:31 HKT
Photo by OMAR AL-QATTAA / AFP Palestinian children play volleyball on a makeshift court made of rubble in Gaza City on September 15, 2026.
Israel will 'finish job' in Gaza and remove Palestinians: defence minister
WORLD
16-09-2026 17:02 HKT
Luojiashan tanker anchored in Muscat as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz, in Muscat, Oman, March 7, 2026. REUTERS
Oil prices edge higher as attacks, pipeline outage deepen Saudi supply concerns
FINANCE
15-09-2026 21:19 HKT
A person stands outside the British Consulate, on the day Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said he would close it in response to trade sanctions imposed by British Prime Minister Andy Burnham against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem, September 8, 2026. REUTERS/Jamal Awad
Israel tells British consulate in East Jerusalem to close within 30 days, sources say
WORLD
09-09-2026 16:54 HKT
A drone view shows the new Israeli settlement of Maale Arugot, on the day of its inauguration ceremony in Gush Etzion, Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 2, 2026. REUTERS/ Dedi Hayun
UK to sanction Israeli West Bank settlements in support for two-state solution
WORLD
08-09-2026 17:20 HKT
An aerial view of residents and relatives of the victims killed in a bus crash gathering during their funeral at Sao Lourenco Church in the town of Sao Lourenco, on the island of Fogo, on September 6, 2026. (AFP)
Cape Verde in mourning after 25 killed in bus crash
WORLD
07-09-2026 13:01 HKT
Govt assists HK resident in returning home after completion of 26-year sentence in the Philippines
NEWS
29-09-2026 22:15 HKT
Tang Lung-wai returns to HK after 26 years in Philippine prison, hopes to work as delivery driver
NEWS
30-09-2026 05:45 HKT
(File photo)
Late police officer Chu Chun-kwok to be buried at Gallant Garden with full honors
NEWS
29-09-2026 13:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.