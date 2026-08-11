logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Airbus joins probe into Air India flight plunge

WORLD
16 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
An Air India Airbus A350 aeroplane is displayed at Wings India 2024 aviation at Begumpet airport, Hyderabad, India, on Jan 18, 2024. (Photo: REUTERS/Almaas Masood)
An Air India Airbus A350 aeroplane is displayed at Wings India 2024 aviation at Begumpet airport, Hyderabad, India, on Jan 18, 2024. (Photo: REUTERS/Almaas Masood)

Airbus is sending experts to New Delhi on Tuesday to assist investigators probing an Air India flight that plunged dramatically, injuring 17 in terrifying mid-air ordeal, the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The probe into the flight comes as "confirmatory" psychoactive drug test results are awaited for the chief pilot.

The Airbus A320, carrying 137 passengers and eight crew, lost around 300 feet (91 metres) on August 4 while flying from Phuket in Thailand to New Delhi, before stabilising and landing safely.

Air India, in a statement after the plane landed, said it had "experienced a sudden loss of altitude", adding that it was "fully cooperating with the investigation, and the aircraft manufacturer has also been notified".

India's civil aviation ministry said that the "occurrence has been classified as a Serious Incident and is under investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)".

An Airbus spokesperson said that the jet manufacturer was providing "technical assistance" to Indian investigating authorities.

Indian newspapers have widely reported that the flight experienced several technical snags just before it experienced a sudden loss in altitude -- but neither the carrier, Indian authorities, or Airbus have provided official confirmation.

"A team of specialists is being dispatched to assist with the investigation," an Airbus spokesperson said on Monday.

"Airbus is providing technical assistance to the relevant investigating authorities. We are actively supporting the airline and will provide further information as it becomes available," they added.

Air India has said it "cannot comment on any findings or observations related to the investigation".

Eight passengers and four cabin crew members were admitted to hospitals after landing in the Indian capital.

India's aviation ministry said Sunday that after the flight landed, both pilots were given standard "psychoactive substance screening test".

It said that the screening test of the pilot-in-command  "indicated a result requiring confirmatory testing", with samples sent for analysis. The final report is yet to be publically released.

Both pilots have been taken off the flying roster during the investigations.

The probe into the Phuket-New Delhi flight is the latest in a series of challenges for Air India, which has struggled to execute a turnaround following multiple setbacks.

It has been hit hard by disruptions caused by war in the Middle East crisis.

The biggest blow to the airline's image came in June 2025, when Air India Flight 171 -- a London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner -- crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing all but one of the 242 people on board and 19 people on the ground.

The Indian carrier last week appointed former Ethiopian Airlines chief Tewolde Gebremariam as its new chief executive.

AFP

AirbusprobeAir Indiaflightplunge

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Wreckage of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane sits on the open ground, outside Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, where it took off and crashed nearby shortly afterwards, in Ahmedabad, India July 12, 2025. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
India says no abnormality seen in Boeing 787 fuel switch of Air India London flight
WORLD
29-07-2026 19:12 HKT
An Airbus A350-1000 flies during the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 21, 2026. REUTERS
Airbus A350 jet flies 24 hours nonstop from Australia to France
FINANCE
28-07-2026 20:06 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech as he stands in front of the VC-25B aircraft gifted by Qatar that will be used as Air Force One, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., June 19, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
US prosecutors drop New York Times subpoenas in Trump plane leak probe
WORLD
24-07-2026 10:46 HKT
South Korean investigators on a prosecution-police task force enter the National Election Commission headquarters in Gwacheon on July 23, 2026, as they raid the election commission over indications officials falsified vote turnout figures in June local elections. (Photo by YONHAP / AFP)
South Korea election office raided in fake turnout figures probe: investigators
WORLD
23-07-2026 16:21 HKT
An employee works at the A320 family final assembly line of an Airbus factory in Tianjin, China, Aug. 12, 2015. REUTERS
Chinese airlines order 95 Airbus jets with list price of US$17.8 billion to expand fleets
FINANCE
17-07-2026 21:51 HKT
Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP This photo illustration taken on April 17, 2025 shows the TikTok logo displayed on a screen at a residential property in Guildford, south of London.
UK opens probe into TikTok's child safety measures
WORLD
16-07-2026 19:03 HKT
Late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image from the U.S. Justice Department’s file of Epstein, released by the House Oversight Committee Democrats Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 18, 2025. House Oversight Committee Democrats/Handout via REUTERS
US Justice Dept says it cannot provide unredacted Epstein files for New Mexico probe
WORLD
16-07-2026 12:11 HKT
Friends and family members mourn near the coffin of Co-Pilot Clive Kunder, who died after an AIR India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane crashed during take-off from an airport in Ahmedabad, in Mumbai, India June 19, 2025. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani/File Photo
Who were the two pilots who flew the Air India jet that crashed?
WORLD
15-07-2026 18:01 HKT
A view shows the rear of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane following its crash, in Ahmedabad, India, June 12, 2025. Central Industrial Security Force via X/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Inside the cockpit: How Air India's Boeing Dreamliner flight ended in disaster
WORLD
15-07-2026 16:52 HKT
A police officer stands in front of the wreckage of an Air India aircraft, bound for London's Gatwick Airport, which crashed during take-off from an airport in Ahmedabad, India June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Air India crash probe enters final stages after cockpit recorder, psychology reviews
WORLD
15-07-2026 15:46 HKT
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10-08-2026 02:12 HKT
Jennifer Tse remembers late father Patrick Tse on what would have been his 90th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT
10-08-2026 18:37 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.