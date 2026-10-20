China adds extra Havana flight as Cuba fuel crisis strands travellers

China organised a rare supplementary flight out of Cuba's capital Havana for passengers who have been unable to leave the island, as US sanctions deepen a domestic oil crisis and international airlines suspend flights due to refuelling issues.

The Chinese embassy in Cuba said in a statement on Monday that a "replacement" flight for Air China 601111.SS flight CA866 from Havana to Beijing was added, flight CA590.

The statement said due to "technical reasons" the schedule for flight CA866 had changed frequently recently and some flights had been cancelled. It did not refer to Cuba's oil crisis.

Flight CA590 is scheduled to depart at 2230 on October 19, the statement said.

CA589, the preceding flight for CA590, arrived in Havana, according to records from popular Chinese flight information app Umetrip.

CA590 had not departed Havana yet, according to Umetrip.

The US has piled pressure on Cuba's government, including a nine-month ​de facto fuel blockade and reinforced sanctions that have led to an unprecedented economic crisis on the island.