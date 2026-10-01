logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Israel vows to get to 'root' of flydubai attack, UAE launches investigation

WORLD
4 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar
A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar

An artificial intelligence research firm said on Wednesday AI agents tried to hack into a Canadian government website, casting the effort as a failed hacking attempt, while Canada said there were no indications its systems were compromised.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

AI research firm Transluce said the attempts exhibited tactics "consistent with prior observed agent activity that we have attributed to OpenAI in a similar timeframe." But it added that it was not confidently attributing these attempts to OpenAI.

The agents attempted to access Library and Archives Canada on May 28 and June 9, Transluce said in a blog post. Transluce said it disclosed the action to the Canadian government on Monday.

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security said on Tuesday it was aware of reports of suspected AI agent activity. "There is no indication that government systems have been compromised at this time," it said in a statement.

"We do not confidently attribute these attempts to OpenAI, but they exhibit tactics consistent with prior observed agent activity that we have attributed to OpenAI in a similar timeframe," Transluce said.

OpenAI said it was "aware of reports of OpenAI models attempting to access publicly available information from Canadian government websites." A spokesperson said OpenAI was reviewing the reported findings and had provided an initial briefing to Canadian officials conducting the government's review.

GOVERNMENTS STRUGGLE TO KEEP PACE WITH AI ADVANCES

The ​world's leading AI companies have warned ⁠of the risks posed by AI to ​humanity, appealing for governments to work together to ​manage the increasingly powerful technology. Governments around the world have struggled to keep pace with rapid advances in AI.

Free online service arquivo.pt, the national Portuguese web archive that is operated by the Portuguese Foundation for Science and Technology, captured 899 requests hitting the "collection-search" service of the Library and Archives Canada, including a series of apparently failed rudimentary hacking attempts, on May 28 and June 9, Transluce said.

Several recent breaches globally by rogue AI agents have alarmed governments and companies.

Last week, Australia said an OpenAI agent breached a government health data portal in June, gaining unauthorised access to files, in ​what was the first known instance of an AI agent hacking into a government website.

OpenAI apologised on Tuesday for the hacking of the Australian government website by the rogue AI agent.

Reuters

Updated 5.39pm

NetanyahuIsraelco-pilotcrashflydubaiflight

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by - / AFPTV / AFP This screengrab taken from a handout video footage via AFPTV on September 30, 2026 shows passengers inside the rerouted flydubai flight FZ 1073, ahead of its departure to Tel Aviv from Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk airport.
Saudi Arabia turned down Israeli requests to send planes to retrieve passengers: Saudi source
WORLD
11 mins ago
Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who the leaders of Israel and India hailed as a hero for saving passengers after he was stabbed by his colleague in an alleged attempt to crash a flydubai plane on Wednesday, smiles in an unidentified location in this undated handout image released on September 30, 2026. Israel Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
From textile engineering to cockpit hero: Indian pilot wins praise after flydubai drama
WORLD
3 hours ago
A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, on the tarmac as it arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Netanyahu and Modi hail Indian flydubai pilot as hero
WORLD
6 hours ago
Passengers at Tabuk airport after a Flydubai aircraft that was bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates was diverted to Saudi Arabia after transmitting emergency signals, in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, in this screen grab obtained from a video dated September 30, 2026. Video Obtained by Reuters via REUTERS
Passengers foil bid to crash Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, Israel says, after co-pilot stabs pilot
WORLD
7 hours ago
A flydubai flight bound for Dubai is seen before taking off from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on September 30, 2026. (AFP)
Netanyahu says one flydubai pilot wanted to crash plane, 'major disaster' averted
WORLD
21 hours ago
A screengrab taken from Flightradar24 shows a flydubai flight to Israel which was diverted to Saudi Arabia September 30, 2026. Flightradar24.com/Handout via REUTERS
Israel-bound flight diverted to Saudi Arabia after brawl between pilots, Israeli official says
WORLD
30-09-2026 16:45 HKT
A giant electoral poster for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party with the slogan "no surrender" is displayed on the facade of a building in Tel Aviv on September 29, 2026 during campaigns ahead of the October 2026 legislative elections. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)
Rival says Netanyahu 'fear-mongering' over warning of pre-vote attack
WORLD
30-09-2026 13:39 HKT
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he speaks with reporters, on the day of his address to a joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Craig Hudson/File Photo
Using old election playbook, Netanyahu projects image as Israel's protector despite Hamas attack
WORLD
29-09-2026 18:02 HKT
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 24, 2026 in New York City. World leaders have gathered in New York for the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, with this year's global issues ranging from the threat of artificial intelligence to the continued wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images/AFP
Israel's Netanyahu denounces enemies, allies in fiery UN speech
WORLD
25-09-2026 13:35 HKT
Protesters hold images of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump during a demonstration on the day of Netanyahu's address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, on September 24, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
Hollywood stars among 100 arrested in NY anti-Netanyahu protest
WORLD
25-09-2026 10:16 HKT
Govt assists HK resident in returning home after completion of 26-year sentence in the Philippines
NEWS
29-09-2026 22:15 HKT
Tang Lung-wai returns to HK after 26 years in Philippine prison, hopes to work as delivery driver
NEWS
30-09-2026 05:45 HKT
NWD ends 11 SKIES project contract with Airport Authority in April next year
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.