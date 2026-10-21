logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Well-connected Kai Yeung Court draws buyers as HOS sales begin

NEWS
48 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A new round of flat selection for the Sale of Home Ownership Scheme (HOS) Flats began on Wednesday, with buyers setting their sights on the top-floor sea-view units at Kai Tak's Kai Yeung Court. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The sought-after Kai Tak project is one of five new HOS developments on offer this round, alongside Wui Hei Court in Kam Tin, Yu Fung Court in Tung Chung, Long Fung Court in Ping Shan and Ying Fai Court in Tseung Kwan O. 

Demand at Kai Yeung Court was evident within half an hour of sales starting, when a Block B unit priced at more than HK$4.8 million was snapped up, and other high-floor units followed.

Among the buyers who secured a flat in the estate was a first-time applicant who picked a mid-to-high-floor unit, saying he was happy to own a home.

Another buyer who picked a mid-floor unit at Kai Yeung Court praised its convenient location compared with other projects. Although prices per square foot in the area are higher, the buyer said the 30percent discount to market value still makes them reasonable.

Another buyer said he had already factored in potential leaks and peeling exterior paint at new subsidized flats, and had set aside extra budget for waterproofing. He was confident subsidized flats were comparable in quality to private housing.

Family of five hopes for an urban flat

Also in line for a home was Chan, whose family of five lives in public housing. She arrived early in the morning to learn more about the units before her 2.30pm selection appointment.

Expressing interest in the urban Kai Yeung Court, she said she was not too worried that her preferred choice would be taken, as many units in Block A were still available. 

Despite the higher price tag, she said the estate was worth it given its amenities, which include the Kai Tak Sports Park, shopping malls and a nearby MTR station.
 

“Well-off tenant” policy caught some in between

Yet, the pricier urban estate has pushed some buyers toward other projects. Lo, for one, opted for a flat at Wui Hei Court in Kam Tin. 

With two to three family members, he hopes to buy a medium-sized unit of more than 300sq ft, citing its proximity to an MTR station as an advantage. However, he said amenities in the area were still lacking and expected it would take at least three years to develop. 

Lo added that he was prompted to apply for subsidized housing by the Well-off Tenants Policy, given their combined income as a three-earner household exceeds the limit. 

While it was good for public housing families to move up the property ladder, he noted that the current policy has caught tenants like him in between. Many tenants, he said, are around 40 to 50 years old and will soon reach retirement age and would face heavy pressure if no family member takes over mortgage payments. 

The latest round of selection offers nearly 7,000 new subsidized units of about 281 to 560sq ft at 70 percent of market value, along with 400 resale HOS flats. 

The Housing Authority has allocated around 2,800 units for families participating in the “Priority Scheme for Families with Elderly Members” and “Families with Newborns Allocation Priority Scheme”, while 700 units are reserved for one-person applicants.

flat selectionSale of Home Ownership Scheme

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(Screenshot from Winnie Ho's Facebook video)
Winnie Ho pledges hand-in-hand support as Wang Fuk Court owners begin flat selection
NEWS
30-09-2026 14:38 HKT
HOS flat selection starts
NEWS
29-05-2025 20:03 HKT
Two-year-old girl hospitalized after fainting at Kai Tak unit
NEWS
1 hour ago
Make October a Macao Getaway: Music, Culture and Family Fun
HK faces record-breaking October heat wave fueled by three key climate factors
NEWS
3 hours ago
(Online picture)
Dump truck collides with lorry on Yuen Long Highway, leaving one injured
NEWS
4 hours ago
Three-vehicle crash disrupts traffic in Aberdeen Tunnel
NEWS
4 hours ago
Truck overturns after hitting crash barrier in San Po Kong, driver injured
NEWS
6 hours ago
Morning Recap - October 21, 2026
NEWS
7 hours ago
DH raids beauty premises over unregistered injections, seizes 'human tissue' product, arrests woman
NEWS
10 hours ago
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
Police and firefighters tighten land, sea, and air security for APEC summit
NEWS
20-10-2026 11:52 HKT
Severe congestion and staffing shortages at the New Huanggang Port spark calls for manpower review
NEWS
20-10-2026 10:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.