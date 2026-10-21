Two-year-old girl hospitalized after fainting at Kai Tak unit

A two-year-old girl was hospitalized after fainting at a Light Public Housing unit in Kai Tak on Wednesday.

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The girl's mother reported the incident to the police at around 7.35am from their home at 20 Olympic Avenue.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and rushed the child to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where she regained consciousness after receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the girl suffers from a pre-existing medical condition.

Police have classified the case as a "patient case" for record-keeping purposes.