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NEWS

Two-year-old girl hospitalized after fainting at Kai Tak unit

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A two-year-old girl was hospitalized after fainting at a Light Public Housing unit in Kai Tak on Wednesday.

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The girl's mother reported the incident to the police at around 7.35am from their home at 20 Olympic Avenue.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and rushed the child to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where she regained consciousness after receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the girl suffers from a pre-existing medical condition.

Police have classified the case as a "patient case" for record-keeping purposes.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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