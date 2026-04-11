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NEWS

Elderly woman fatally injured after collision on Tsing Ma Bridge

NEWS
6 hours ago
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A tragic traffic accident on the Tsing Ma Bridge claimed the life of an 82-year-old woman on Friday night after a delivery truck slammed into a stationary private car. 

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The collision occurred around 10pm yesterday in the airport-bound lanes near Ma Wan, where a BMW had reportedly pulled over due to a punctured front tire.

The private car was carrying four occupants at the time of impact, including a 54-year-old male driver and three passengers. 

While the vehicle waited on the shoulder for assistance, an approaching truck failed to stop in time and struck the rear of the BMW with significant force. 

The presence of luggage in the backseat of the car suggested the group may have been traveling to the airport when the mechanical issue occurred.

Emergency responders arrived to find the 82-year-old female passenger, identified by her surname Ma, unconscious with severe head and hand injuries. 

She was rushed to Yan Chai Hospital but was tragically pronounced dead at 11.13pm.

The other three occupants of the car survived the crash; the driver sustained injuries to his head and limbs, a 57-year-old woman reported chest pains, and a 15-year-old boy appeared physically unharmed. All three were taken to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment.

The 35-year-old truck driver, surnamed Tang, was the sole occupant of his vehicle and did not report any injuries. 

Following initial police inquiries at the scene, he was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death and remains in custody for further investigation.

The Special Investigation Team of the New Territories South Traffic Unit is currently handling the case.

Authorities have issued an appeal to the public, asking anyone who witnessed the accident or possesses relevant information to contact investigators at 3661 1346.

Elderly womanfatally injuredcollisionTsing Ma Bridge

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