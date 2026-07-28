Ngau Chi Wan grocery store doused in oil and chair stolen in suspected revenge

A Ngau Chi Wan grocery store was vandalized with oil and had a chair stolen on Tuesday afternoon, with police suspecting a link to a dispute that occurred a few days earlier.

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Police were alerted at 2.29pm by the shop owner, who reported that a man had poured an oily liquid at the entrance of the store before escaping with a plastic chair.

Upon arrival, officers identified the suspect as a man in his 40s who lives in nearby Ping Shek Estate.

The shop owner noted that the suspect, who is believed to have mental health issues, has repeatedly caused disturbances in the neighborhood.

According to the owner, whose family has operated the store at the same location for 40 years, the suspect had previously knocked over goods and stolen a chair from the shop, leaving it on a nearby footbridge.

The latest acts of vandalism are suspected to be retaliation. Recently, the grocery store owner caught the suspect red-handed stealing food from a nearby restaurant and intervened.

The case has been classified as criminal damage and remains under investigation.