logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Two high-speed trains collide in Spain, at least 10 dead

WORLD
38 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Two people sit below an information screen with a message stating that the high-speed train line between Madrid and Andalucia has been interrupted following the collision of two high-speed trains between the towns of Mora and Orgaz, at the Atocha train station in Madrid, Spain, October 28, 2026. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Two people sit below an information screen with a message stating that the high-speed train line between Madrid and Andalucia has been interrupted following the collision of two high-speed trains between the towns of Mora and Orgaz, at the Atocha train station in Madrid, Spain, October 28, 2026. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Two high-speed trains have collided in Spain on the line connecting Madrid to Spain's southern Andalusia region, rail operator Adif said on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The collision comes nine months after an accident between high-speed trains belonging to the same operators on the same line that killed 46 people.

That crash in January, which occurred after a train derailed and smashed into an oncoming train near Adamuz, in Cordoba province, triggered a debate about the level of investment in railway maintenance in recent years.

"Traffic on the Madrid-Andalusia high-speed rail line has been suspended following a rear-end collision between two trains," Adif said in a message posted on X on Wednesday.

A Renfe and an Iryo train crashed just after 9 a.m. (0800 GMT), causing two Iryo wagons to derail, a government spokesperson for the Castilla La Mancha region said, adding that the cause and number of injuries were still being determined.

At least 10 people died in the collision, a regional government source said.

Footage by regional Castilla La Mancha Television showed a derailed train with at least one carriage remaining on an elevated section of track while twisted metal, broken panels and wreckage could be seen strewn across an embankment beneath the line.

Rail operator Adif said the incident occurred on the line from Madrid to Seville.

Manuel Galan, mayor of nearby town of Urda, told Cadena SER that emergency services had asked the town council to prepare emergency facilities, including a sports hall, to accommodate passengers and the injured.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's agenda, published on the Spanish government's website, had been cleared for the day. The opposition People's Party also cancelled all campaign events, a spokesperson said.

Reuters

high-speed trainscollisionSpain

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
At least eight injured after tour bus rear-ends KMB double-decker in Ngau Chi Wan
NEWS
20-10-2026 19:16 HKT
David Silva comes out of retirement to join Hong Kong’s Supreme Shatin
FOOTBALL
07-10-2026 21:26 HKT
A demonstrator holds a banner reading 'Vulture funds steal our neighborhood' during a protest against evictions and high rent prices on plaza de Cibeles in Madrid on October 3, 2026. (AFP)
Protests over housing flare in Spain after relief measures rejected
WORLD
04-10-2026 10:54 HKT
File Photo
Five migrants die trying to reach Spain's Canary Islands
WORLD
03-09-2026 21:31 HKT
Fragments of drones downed on Romanian territory are displayed at the Romanian Foreign Ministry in Bucharest, Romania in this handout image released on July 27, 2026. (Reuters)
Romania says Spanish fighter jet downs drone after airspace breach
WORLD
16-08-2026 13:55 HKT
Military personnel work on the border with Morocco in Ceuta, following mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, in Ceuta, Spain, August 14, 2026. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Spain boosts security in Ceuta as calls appear online for another mass border rush
WORLD
15-08-2026 11:38 HKT
The moon completely covers the sun during a total solar eclipse as seen from Arija, Spain, August 12, 2026. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Total darkness, then sunset as full eclipse wows spectators in Spain
WORLD
13-08-2026 10:25 HKT
Tourists in campervans and motorhomes wait for solar eclipse in front of Cape Fisterra lighthouse the day before the solar eclipse, on the Costa da Morte ("Coast of Death"), once considered the end of the world and a traditional destination for pilgrims completing the Camino de Santiago, in northwestern Spain, August 11, 2026. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Eclipse craze grips Spain, Iceland as millions get set for 'event of the century'
WORLD
12-08-2026 16:17 HKT
Members of the military escort migrants in Ceuta, Spain, following recent mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, August 1, 2026. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Meta, TikTok agree to fact check content on Spain border crossings after deadly incident
WORLD
11-08-2026 17:55 HKT
Photo by SANKA VIDANAGAMA / AFP People watch a partial solar eclipse at New Brighton, a coastal suburb of Christchurch, on September 22, 2025.
'Like the end of the world': the eclipse chasers flocking to Spain
WORLD
05-08-2026 12:32 HKT
Customs arrests Tsim Sha Tsui medicine shop salesman over misleading pricing of Chinese herbs
NEWS
17 hours ago
Worker pushing motorcycle argues with police officer in Anderson Road, video sparks debate
SOCIAL BUZZ
15 hours ago
Wang Fuk Court fire report to be released, govt to criminalise bid-rigging and strengthen oversight
NEWS
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.