Eight children among 13 injured in school bus crash in Ngau Chi Wan

Thirteen people, including eight children, were injured after two school buses collided in Ngau Chi Wan on Wednesday afternoon.

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The incident occurred at around 1.26pm outside Good Hope Primary School cum Kindergarten.

The injured included eight children, a male driver, a school bus nanny and three female staff members. They were taken to United Christian Hospital and Kwong Wah Hospital for treatment.

It is understood that a white school bus lost control and crashed into a yellow school bus parked in front of it.

The impact pushed the yellow bus forward, causing it to strike three female staff members aged between 48 and 56.

The 62-year-old driver of the white bus, six girls aged three to five who were traveling on board, and a 51-year-old nanny suffered minor injuries. Two schoolgirls on the yellow bus were also injured.