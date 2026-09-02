logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Eight children among 13 injured in school bus crash in Ngau Chi Wan

NEWS
35 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Thirteen people, including eight children, were injured after two school buses collided in Ngau Chi Wan on Wednesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident occurred at around 1.26pm outside Good Hope Primary School cum Kindergarten.

The injured included eight children, a male driver, a school bus nanny and three female staff members. They were taken to United Christian Hospital and Kwong Wah Hospital for treatment.

It is understood that a white school bus lost control and crashed into a yellow school bus parked in front of it.

The impact pushed the yellow bus forward, causing it to strike three female staff members aged between 48 and 56.

The 62-year-old driver of the white bus, six girls aged three to five who were traveling on board, and a 51-year-old nanny suffered minor injuries. Two schoolgirls on the yellow bus were also injured.

Ngau Chi Wan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Ngau Chi Wan grocery store doused in oil and chair stolen in suspected revenge
NEWS
28-07-2026 18:09 HKT
‘Go find daddy’: Fiancée of fallen Wang Fuk Court firefighter mourns death of their dog
NEWS
3 mins ago
Kai Tak Sports Park turns into Asian Games cheering hub for Team Hong Kong
NEWS
29 mins ago
HKO warns of uncertainty as Saudel makes ‘uncommon' yet not unprecedented’ comeback
NEWS
42 mins ago
HKBU launches master’s program for mainland elite athletes
NEWS
46 mins ago
John Lee meets UGC to map out Hong Kong’s higher education strategy
NEWS
57 mins ago
Record 36.9°C caps unusually hot August in Hong Kong
NEWS
1 hour ago
Singapore Airlines launches Hong Kong flash sale with returns from $1,960
NEWS
1 hour ago
‘Dream One’ luxury cruise set to sail Victoria Harbour for HK’s 30th handover anniversary
NEWS
1 hour ago
Hong Kong students explore AI and emerging industries through six-week program
NEWS
2 hours ago
Mainland man arrested for alleged in-flight theft on HK Express flight from Bangkok
NEWS
14 hours ago
(File photo)
HKU medicine stresses Cantonese remains mandatory despite eased entry rule
NEWS
01-09-2026 19:10 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
China applies 20pc income tax to foreigners' dividends, bonuses from foreign enterprises
FINANCE
01-09-2026 16:38 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.