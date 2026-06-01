John Lee arrives in Uzbekistan for second leg of Central Asia visit

Chief Executive John Lee arrived in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, on Wednesday evening for the second leg of his Central Asia tour after concluding his visit to Kazakhstan.

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Lee thanked Uzbek Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Ilzat Kasimov and Chinese ambassador Yu Jun for welcoming the delegation at the airport.

Lee described Uzbekistan as the most populous country in Central Asia, with a high proportion of young people, abundant natural resources and a strong labour force. He noted that economic reforms, digital transformation and market opening have led to rapid economic growth, creating business opportunities.

Hong Kong and Uzbekistan are both active participants in the Belt and Road Initiative, with broad scope for cooperation, Lee said. The delegation will exchange views with local officials and the business community, visit innovation and technology and cultural facilities, and seek to facilitate more cooperation projects.