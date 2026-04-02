John Lee: HK will showcase its dynamism through rugby sevens

Chief Executive John Lee attended the final day of the Hong Kong Sevens at the Kai Tak Sports Park main stadium on Sunday, as the three-day tournament marked its 50th anniversary.

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In a social media post, Lee said the sevens craze has once again swept through Hong Kong, with fans from around the world dressing up creatively and cheering loudly for teams and athletes, creating an electric atmosphere.

During the event, Lee spoke with representatives from mainland and foreign companies, including the CEO of Kyrgyzstan's Bakai Bank, the managing director of Edrington North Asia, the founder of Antler, and executives from Huawei, China Mobile International and Harmony Auto. He said they all praised the tournament and expressed confidence in Hong Kong's future development.

Lee emphasized that Hong Kong, as a "super value-adder" for enterprises worldwide, plays a vital bridging role, helping companies pursue their dreams and go global.

The chief executive noted that the fast-paced sevens, with players switching between attack and defence in seconds, showcases Hong Kong's vibrant and never-say-die spirit.

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Financial Secretary Paul Chan also attended, watching Hong Kong win the Melrose Claymores against Japan. He described the atmosphere as "reaching its peak," with local fans passionately cheering for the team. Hong Kong secured their third consecutive Melrose Claymores title, winning 19-15.

Chan said the three-day event sold over 130,000 tickets in advance, with overseas spectators estimated to account for more than 30 percent of total attendance. Restaurants near the sports park, Lan Kwai Fong and Causeway Bay reported a significant increase in business.