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John Lee congratulates Shenzhou-23 launch, calls HK's participation 'thrilling and proud'

NEWS
12 mins ago
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Chief Executive John Lee warmly congratulated the successful launch of the Shenzhou-23 manned spaceship on Sunday night and extended his solemn tribute and best wishes to the crew, including Hong Kong's first payload expert Lai Ka-ying.

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The Long March 2F Y23 carrier rocket carrying the Shenzhou-23 spaceship was launched at 11.08pm at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre. The spaceship successfully separated from the rocket and entered its predetermined orbit.

Lee said the mission is of great significance as it is the first manned spaceflight during the 15th Five-Year Plan period and the first time a payload expert from Hong Kong has participated. "All citizens of Hong Kong are thrilled and proud," he said.

He added that with the country's strong support, Hong Kong can transform from a "supporter" of the country's aerospace endeavours into an "executor", demonstrating Hong Kong's capability in contributing to the nation's development into an aerospace power.

Executive Council non-official members also extended their congratulations. Convenor Regina Ip said Lai's participation is a momentous occasion, noting that she has exemplified the Lion Rock spirit of rising to challenges with resilience and perseverance. "All Hong Kong citizens are immensely inspired and proud of her," Ip said.

The Shenzhou-23 crew will conduct on-orbit rotation with the Shenzhou-21 crew and carry out multiple experiments in space life sciences, space materials science and other fields.

The Hong Kong government said it will seize this historic moment to enhance popular science education and inspire young people to engage in innovation and technology, nurturing more I&T talent for the country and Hong Kong.

Shenzhou-23 John Lee Hong Kong astronaut Lai Ka-ying

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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