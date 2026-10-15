Visitor arrivals surge 22p in September to over 4m 

Hong Kong welcomed approximately 4.03 million visitors in September, representing a 22 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).

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Of the total visitors, over 78 percent arrived from the mainland, representing a 29 percent year-on-year surge.

The HKTB attributed the growth to the Mid-Autumn Festival holidays and related events such as the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance, Mid-Autumn Lantern Carnivals, and the inaugural International Lantern Spectacular.

This growth was also supported by a low base of comparison, as the city was hit by severe weather during the same period last year.

Regarding non-mainland source markets, the HKTB reported that long-haul markets continued to record steady growth, with visitor arrivals rising by 20 percent.

However, short-haul markets remained under pressure due to factors such as flight capacity constraints and fuel surcharges, resulting in a nine percent year-on-year decline in arrivals.

Furthermore, an HKTB spokesperson highlighted a lineup of upcoming major events, which includes Hong Kong Halloween Treats, the Wine and Dine Festival, Hong Kong WinterFest, and the New Year’s countdown celebrations.

The spokesperson said the HKTB will continue to promote the city through event tourism, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism, and diverse "Only in Hong Kong" travel experiences to attract more high-value visitors in partnership with the industry.