Father subdues son armed with scissors at transitional housing flat, both injured

A father subdued his son after the younger man was found holding scissors at a transitional housing flat in Kai Fuk Court in the early hours of Wednesday, with both sustaining injuries, police said.

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Police received a report around 1.54am from the father, who said his son was armed with scissors at a unit on Muk Long Street and he feared someone might be hurt. He intervened and restrained him.

Both father and son were injured. The father suffered abrasions and bruising to his hands and legs and declined hospital treatment. The son sustained hand injuries and was taken conscious to hospital for examination.

Preliminary police investigations suggest the son may be suffering from mental disturbance. The case has been classified as "person found with mental disturbance." No arrests have been made.