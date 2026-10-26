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NEWS

Police appeal for information on missing man, 80, in Tai Po

NEWS
48 mins ago
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Police appealed to the public on Wednesday for information on an 80-year-old man who went missing in Tai Po.

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Tung Chung-yin was last seen in Wu Kau Tang, Tai Po, on October 25. His family reported him missing on Tuesday.

He is about 1.7 metres tall, about 75 kilogrammes in weight and of medium build. He has a round face with a yellow complexion and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a light blue short-sleeved shirt, dark trousers and green camouflage shoes.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories North on 3661 3112, email rmpu-ntn-1@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.

missing man Tai Po police appeal

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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