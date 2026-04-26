A day of full house: Cinema Day hits new high with over 200,000 moviegoers

Over 200,000 seats were filled across the city's theatres on “Hong Kong Cinema Day” yesterday, surpassing last year's record of 195,000, according to the Hong Kong Theatres Association.

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With a flat ticket price of HK$30 on all screenings for one day — regardless of format or theatre type — the event aimed to draw audiences back to the big screen at more affordable pricing.

Among the 52 cinemas across Hong Kong, the association reported a total of 1,694 showtimes on the single-day event, driving an 81 percent average occupancy — a 4.1 percent increase from last year.

Echoing the impressive turnout, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau took to social media to declare the successful completion of the event with 201,519 filmgoers this afternoon.

In the social media post, the Bureau added that Secretary Rosanna Law Shuk-pui, alongside Permanent Secretary Vivian Sum Fong-kwang and Deputy Secretary Raistlin Lau Chun, were among the audience— all experiencing "the magic of the big screen" themselves.

Despite the success, they urged the public to keep going to theatres to enjoy the immersive cinematic experience.