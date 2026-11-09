Hong Kong may consider funding AI films in Film Development Fund review

The government has not ruled out funding AI-generated films under the Hong Kong Film Development Fund as it reviews how emerging technologies could be incorporated into future support schemes, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said on Monday.

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This year’s Policy Address announced a comprehensive review of the fund.

Lawmaker Lawrence Tang Fei asked whether the government would consider supporting AI-generated productions, citing advances in artificial intelligence and the mainland’s promotion of AI filmmaking.

Tang said AI short films could help promote Hong Kong while creating opportunities for young people to start businesses using AI tools.

Law said the fund primarily supports Hong Kong film production and that, as AI is an emerging technology, the government would not rule out supporting developments in the field.

However, she noted that the fund had in recent years focused on sustaining the local film industry and supporting employment and livelihoods for industry professionals.

As part of the review, the government would examine issues including whether productions using new technology would need to be entirely AI-generated to qualify for support and what forms of funding might be appropriate, she said.

Lawmaker Nicholas Chan Hiu-fung also asked whether the government would consider supporting the creation of digital assets by scanning and preserving locations associated with Hong Kong’s collective memory, such as police stations, for filmmakers to use at lower cost.

Law said she had recently spoken with both veteran and emerging filmmakers, many of whom had raised similar ideas.

She cited the Court of Final Appeal as an example of a location popular with filmmakers but difficult to access.

The government would study whether such locations could be digitally scanned for industry use, while considering whether widespread access to the same digital assets could lead to overly similar productions and whether filmmakers could modify details to retain their own visual style.

Law said the idea would be studied, although she was unsure whether it could eventually be developed into a full-scale database. The government would also explore ways to provide more filming resources for locations of particular interest to the industry.

Meanwhile, construction sector lawmaker Julia Lau Man-kwan called for more projects to promote Hong Kong overseas next year, which marks the 30th anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese sovereignty.

She suggested using films and exhibitions on architecture and culture to showcase Hong Kong to overseas audiences.

Law said the government would launch several projects marking the anniversary, including film and other multimedia productions.

She added that 2027 would also see the Biennale Architettura, and the government would explore incorporating relevant elements depending on the event’s theme.