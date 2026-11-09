logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Hong Kong may consider funding AI films in Film Development Fund review

NEWS
11 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The government has not ruled out funding AI-generated films under the Hong Kong Film Development Fund as it reviews how emerging technologies could be incorporated into future support schemes, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This year’s Policy Address announced a comprehensive review of the fund.

Lawmaker Lawrence Tang Fei asked whether the government would consider supporting AI-generated productions, citing advances in artificial intelligence and the mainland’s promotion of AI filmmaking.

Tang said AI short films could help promote Hong Kong while creating opportunities for young people to start businesses using AI tools.

Law said the fund primarily supports Hong Kong film production and that, as AI is an emerging technology, the government would not rule out supporting developments in the field.

However, she noted that the fund had in recent years focused on sustaining the local film industry and supporting employment and livelihoods for industry professionals.

As part of the review, the government would examine issues including whether productions using new technology would need to be entirely AI-generated to qualify for support and what forms of funding might be appropriate, she said.

Lawmaker Nicholas Chan Hiu-fung also asked whether the government would consider supporting the creation of digital assets by scanning and preserving locations associated with Hong Kong’s collective memory, such as police stations, for filmmakers to use at lower cost.

Law said she had recently spoken with both veteran and emerging filmmakers, many of whom had raised similar ideas.

She cited the Court of Final Appeal as an example of a location popular with filmmakers but difficult to access.

The government would study whether such locations could be digitally scanned for industry use, while considering whether widespread access to the same digital assets could lead to overly similar productions and whether filmmakers could modify details to retain their own visual style.

Law said the idea would be studied, although she was unsure whether it could eventually be developed into a full-scale database. The government would also explore ways to provide more filming resources for locations of particular interest to the industry.

Meanwhile, construction sector lawmaker Julia Lau Man-kwan called for more projects to promote Hong Kong overseas next year, which marks the 30th anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese sovereignty.

She suggested using films and exhibitions on architecture and culture to showcase Hong Kong to overseas audiences.

Law said the government would launch several projects marking the anniversary, including film and other multimedia productions.

She added that 2027 would also see the Biennale Architettura, and the government would explore incorporating relevant elements depending on the event’s theme.

AIHong Kong Film Development FundRosanna Law Shuk-pui

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
REUTERS
Alibaba's chip unit T-Head eyes US$3 billion Hong Kong IPO in 2027: IFR
FINANCE
2 hours ago
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti looks on during the annual general meeting of Swiss banking giant UBS in Basel, on April 15, 2026. AFP
UBS CEO says AI investors were 'pricing perfection' until sector's sharp correction
INNOVATION
7 hours ago
U.S President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One at President Donald J. Trump International Airport on November 06, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida. AFP
Trump says AI risks can be managed, signals openness to guardrails
INNOVATION
8 hours ago
This photo taken on July 14, 2021 shows the Dabancheng wind power plant in Urumqi in China's western Xinjiang region. (Photo by STR / AFP)
China to top global energy investment table with US$940b by 2026
ESG
08-11-2026 16:15 HKT
A screen displays the trading information for Berkshire Hathaway inc. as traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 22, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Berkshire Hathaway accelerates stock buybacks, operating profit falls
FINANCE
08-11-2026 15:05 HKT
Kenyan researchers from a Save the Elephants (STE) research camp operate a surveillance drone, as environmental groups around the world adopt artificial intelligence to analyze climate data, track forest fires and count endangered wildlife, at the Samburu National Reserve in Samburu County, Kenya, November 4, 2026. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Environmental groups embrace AI, even as they warn of data center impacts
WORLD
07-11-2026 18:14 HKT
Laureate of the Prix Goncourt literary prize Philippe Jaenada (L) for the novel "L'Inconnue du quai de Javel" poses at the window of the Drouant restaurant after the award ceremony in Paris on November 3, 2026. (Photo by Mehdi FEDOUACH / AFP)
France's top literary prize winner defends 'playful' use of AI
WORLD
07-11-2026 13:03 HKT
U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Big Tech drives US corporate bond sales to annual record high, data shows
FINANCE
06-11-2026 22:44 HKT
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Democrats planning flood of AI bills when they take control of Congress
INNOVATION
06-11-2026 22:00 HKT
BOJ's new trend gauge shows inflation exceeding target
Japan to tap proceeds from BOJ asset sales as AI rout stokes fiscal worries
FINANCE
06-11-2026 14:05 HKT
US believes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had romantic relationship with Chinese businesswoman
CHINA
23 hours ago
Nvidia drops after Huang admits affair, Hong Kong stocks open higher on tech gains
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Mystery woman linked to Jensen Huang affair claims CCTV past, faces spy allegations
WORLD
5 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.