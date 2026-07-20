Watching Spain lift the World Cup at the Kai Tak Mall with hundreds of football fans, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui concluded that the fittest survive.

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The early morning match saw Spain secure a hard-fought 1–0 extra-time victory over Argentina, dominating with 20 shots and 12 on target while Argentina managed just two off-target attempts.

In a social media post after Monday's match, Law, a football fan herself, described the final as tense but not spectacular. She said the result reaffirmed that the fittest survive and that only proactive play brings results.

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She offered her congratulations to the new champions and wished Spain success in defending its title on home soil in 2030.

After the final whistle, Law also led officials to a local diner at the mall for satay beef noodles.

Noting that the early-morning kick-offs had reignited Hong Kong's nightlife, Law said watching football over dim sum—once unthinkable—now works well.

While mega-events may draw crowds, she encouraged businesses to leverage their own strengths to seize the opportunities ahead.

Also watching the final was Security Secretary Chris Tang Ping-keung, visiting Jinan, who praised Spain's technical edge for giving him a great start to a busy day.