Watching Spain lift the World Cup at the Kai Tak Mall with hundreds of football fans, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui concluded that the fittest survive.
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The early morning match saw Spain secure a hard-fought 1–0 extra-time victory over Argentina, dominating with 20 shots and 12 on target while Argentina managed just two off-target attempts.
In a social media post after Monday's match, Law, a football fan herself, described the final as tense but not spectacular. She said the result reaffirmed that the fittest survive and that only proactive play brings results.
She offered her congratulations to the new champions and wished Spain success in defending its title on home soil in 2030.
After the final whistle, Law also led officials to a local diner at the mall for satay beef noodles.
Noting that the early-morning kick-offs had reignited Hong Kong's nightlife, Law said watching football over dim sum—once unthinkable—now works well.
While mega-events may draw crowds, she encouraged businesses to leverage their own strengths to seize the opportunities ahead.
Also watching the final was Security Secretary Chris Tang Ping-keung, visiting Jinan, who praised Spain's technical edge for giving him a great start to a busy day.