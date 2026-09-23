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FINANCE

UOB Hong Kong welcomes HK's Five-Year Plan, praising it a foundation for growth

FINANCE
22 mins ago
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A view of the United Overseas Bank (UOB) signage in Singapore May 3, 2023. REUTERS
A view of the United Overseas Bank (UOB) signage in Singapore May 3, 2023. REUTERS

UOB Hong Kong welcomed the city’s first Five-Year Plan, saying the blueprint laid a strong foundation for long-term competitiveness, economic resilience, and sustainable growth. 

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As economic ties between China and ASEAN continue to deepen, Hong Kong is uniquely positioned to facilitate greater trade, investment, and capital flows across the region, said George Tung, chief executive of the bank. 

The lender is encouraged by the plan's emphasis on strengthening Hong Kong's role as a global offshore yuan business hub, international wealth management center, and international risk management center, alongside emerging growth areas such as digital finance, green finance, and commodity trading.

With growing cross-border trade and investment activity, demand for yuan-denominated trade settlement, treasury management, and financing solutions is expected to continue rising, the bank said in a statement. 

UOB Hong Kong remained confident in Hong Kong's long-term prospects and looked forward to supporting customers, businesses, and communities as the city advances its next phase of growth and strengthens its position as a leading financial, innovation, and connectivity hub in Asia, connecting opportunities across the mainland, ASEAN, and the broader region, the statement said.

 

UOB Hong KongFive-Year Plan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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