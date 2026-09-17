HK pitches Five-Year Plan to mainland firms with roving exhibition in Beijing

The Hong Kong SAR government’s office in Beijing has opened its roving exhibition in the capital on Thursday, putting the city's latest five-year plan on display.

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The exhibition, themed “Hong Kong Momentum — Connect, Collaborate, Create the Future,” will run until September 27 at a shopping mall on Wangfujing Street.

Visitors will be guided through Hong Kong's first five-year plan, the latest policy address, its global rankings across various sectors and efforts to help mainland companies expand overseas, as well as games to explore the city's culture.

Among those at the opening ceremony were Sun Yi, director-general of the Department of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs of the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), Aresene Yiu Kai-cheuk, Director of the Beijing Office, HKSAR Government, and Han Jing, acting chief of Macau's representative office in Beijing

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Yiu highlighted the Policy Address's call to deepen work helping mainland firms go global.

"Our Beijing office will reach out to professional groups and businesses in northern China, walking them through the Five-Year Plan and exploring cross-border cooperation that serves the country's development," he said.

He also expressed hope that the exhibition would give visitors a fuller understanding of Hong Kong.

The roving exhibition has previously been held in Tianjin, Xinjiang, Harbin, Gansu, Jilin and Shenyang, with Beijing the latest stop and the first to feature new content on Hong Kong's first five-year plan.