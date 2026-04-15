John Lee pledges accountability and systemic reform over Tai Po fire to uphold national security

The government will pursue accountability and implement systemic reform once the independent commission that probes into the Wang Fuk Court fire submits its report, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu pledged on Wednesday.

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Speaking at the opening ceremony of National Security Education Day, Lee noted that despite the Hong Kong National Security Law plugging security loopholes, soft resistance persists, with hostile forces smearing Hong Kong to contain China.

He cited the Wang Fuk Court fire, where anti-China, destabilizing elements spread false information and incited hatred, and noted order was restored by swift government action, urging constant social vigilance.

He noted that law enforcement has acted against illegal building maintenance offenders and stressed that the government will improve internal mechanisms, follow up on the committee’s recommendations, enhance public security governance, and control risks at the source in the wake of the fire.

Lee also said that Hong Kong faces heavy responsibilities ahead, with plans to proactively align with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan by formulating the city’s first Five-Year Plan, to be finalized within this year.

The plan will provide clear guidance for the city’s social, economic, and livelihood development, uniting all sectors of society to better integrate into and serve the nation’s overall development.

He said that Hong Kong will uphold the central government’s responsibility and the SAR’s constitutional duty, strengthen national security in accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law, and improve related systems.

Hong Kong will also ensure that governance is firmly in the hands of patriots, enhance governance effectiveness, and safeguard human rights, while actively integrating into national development.

He stressed that Hong Kong, as the only city that draws on the combined advantages of opportunities from both China and the rest of the world, will pursue high-level openness and continue to drive economic development.