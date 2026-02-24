logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Fire calls down 4.9pc as FSD to tighten safety measures after Tai Po blaze

NEWS
24-02-2026 18:59 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Fire Services DepartmentWang Fuk Court fireAndy Yeung Yan-kin

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Govt to bear post-fire relief costs without tapping Wang Fuk Court support fund
NEWS
14-01-2026 17:22 HKT
Independent Committee probing Wang Fuk Court fire to hold hearings in March: sources
NEWS
08-01-2026 14:00 HKT
Councillor proposes Chung Nga Road site for Wang Fuk Court residents' resettlement
NEWS
07-01-2026 13:33 HKT
Over 200 Wang Fuk Court fire victims sign petition for on-site rebuilding
NEWS
07-01-2026 01:40 HKT
Tai Po council urges clarity on Wang Fuk Court recovery timeline after fatal fire
NEWS
06-01-2026 18:20 HKT
Wang Fuk Court fire hero's fiancée posts on New Year's Eve, says day was to be their wedding
NEWS
01-01-2026 04:45 HKT
Fire service groups condemn Sin Kwok-lam's 'false' comments on Tai Po blaze
NEWS
26-12-2025 02:22 HKT
Fire dept launches safety blitz after Tai Po blaze, issues 376 notices
NEWS
25-12-2025 01:13 HKT
File Photo
One more arrested over deadly Tai Po fire
NEWS
25-12-2025 00:38 HKT
Wang Fuk Court fire relief fund grows to HK$4.1 billion, government says
NEWS
23-12-2025 01:10 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.