Taiwan gender-row boxer Lin Yu-ting wins 'monumental' Asian Games gold

Taiwan boxer Lin Yu-ting won a "monumental" Asian Games gold on Friday and said she was "grateful for making it through" after considering quitting following a major gender row at the Paris Olympics.

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The 30-year-old beat China's Yang Chengyu 5-0 in the women's 60kg final in Nagoya, giving her a second Asian Games gold after winning in the 57kg class in Hangzhou three years ago.

Lin told AFP before the Games that she had considered retiring after winning gold at the Paris Olympics but wanted to carry on fighting in part to defy those who questioned her eligibility.

She said after her victory in Nagoya that she had been "waiting for that moment when the light breaks through".

"It was really not easy at all," she said.

"It's rare to finally reach that point where you see the dawn, and I'm just so grateful to myself for making it through."

Lin and Imane Khelif of Algeria found themselves in the middle of a major gender row at the 2024 Olympics, with Donald Trump, Elon Musk and author J.K. Rowling among those wading in.

The two boxers had been disqualified from the 2023 world championships by the International Boxing Association (IBA) after the organisation said they failed unspecified gender eligibility tests.

However, the IOC allowed them to compete in Paris, saying they were victims of "a sudden and arbitrary decision" by the widely discredited IBA. Both went on to win gold.

- 'Not afraid to die' -

Lin said winning at the Asian Games was different from her Olympic victory, adding that its "significance is monumental".

"I basically just felt like packing up my things and rushing back home -- that was the kind of mindset I had," she said of past experience.

"I didn't hold on to any hope any more. I am so grateful to the coach for always believing in me and always believing that good things would happen."

Lin was backed by a small pocket of vocal Taiwanese supporters in the cosy Nishio Gymnasium.

Towering over her opponent, she used her superior reach to take control of the bout and had a clear advantage heading into the third and final round.

She held off a late assault from Yang to take gold, celebrating with the minimum of fuss.

Lin said she decided to compete in a heavier weight class at the Asian Games because she was "not afraid to die".

"People are like that -- you want to see a different version of yourself," she said.

"Since I already had a really solid track record at 57kg, I also wanted to give myself a different challenge and see just how far I could go."

Lin refused to confirm whether she planned to defend her Olympic title at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

"I believe that in the future, we can also put on an even better performance, persevere all the way and laugh until the end," she said.

China's Olympic champion Wu Yu also won gold, defending her Asian Games title in the women's 51kg.

Wu beat Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam 5-0.

Japan's Rui Yamaguchi gave the home crowd something to cheer about when he took gold in the men's 55kg class.

Yamaguchi won by split decision, 3-2 over the Philippines' Carlo Paalam, a silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

AFP