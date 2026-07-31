logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

China Overseas secures Hung Hom Bailey Street project with HK$6.9b bid

PROPERTY
39 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
Bailey Street / Chi Kiang Street Project in Hung Hom. URA
Bailey Street / Chi Kiang Street Project in Hung Hom. URA

China Overseas Land & Investment (0688) successfully bid for the Bailey Street / Chi Kiang Street Project in Hung Hom for HK$6.9 billion, the Urban Renewal Authority said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The URA said following a tender, it has decided to partner with Top Global Investment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Overseas Land & Investment, to develop the project.

The URA had earlier invited developers to submit tenders for the project. By the closing date of July 27, a total of seven bids were received. The tender review panel under the URA Board evaluated the bids and recommended to the board that the project development contract be awarded to Top Global Investment, which the Board accepted.

Following the signing of the development contract, the URA will disclose the tender amounts of the six unsuccessful bids in due course, on an anonymous basis.

 

Urban Renewal AuthorityChina Overseas Land & InvestmentTop Global InvestmentBailey Street / Chi Kiang Street ProjectHung Hom

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
FEHD issues enforcement orders after rat infestation spotted at Hung Hom ParknShop
NEWS
28-07-2026 00:52 HKT
Augustine Wong Ho-ming, executive director of Henderson Land, attends the compulsory auction on Thursday.
Henderson Land acquires Hung Hom old buildings for HK$580m in first compulsory sale under relaxed rules 
PROPERTY
16-07-2026 16:54 HKT
Hung Shui Kiu pilot area.
Hung Shui Kiu pilot area draws two bids, including Henderson and China Overseas-led consortium
PROPERTY
03-07-2026 13:23 HKT
Thomas Lam.
Chester II to release sale brochure as early as next week
PROPERTY
17-06-2026 17:03 HKT
Thomas Lam.
Henderson names new phase of Midtown South project in Hung Hom "CHESTER II"
PROPERTY
16-06-2026 16:00 HKT
Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of sales (2) department of Henderson Land, second left.
One Victoria Cove phase 4 to offer 80 units for sale on Sunday
PROPERTY
10-06-2026 19:02 HKT
Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove unveils 78 units, to sell 58 flats on Tuesday
PROPERTY
15-05-2026 22:21 HKT
Stars By The Harbour to tender a unit next Tuesday
PROPERTY
14-05-2026 17:35 HKT
Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove sells all 130 units in first round sale on Sunday
Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove sells all 130 units in first round sale on Sunday
PROPERTY
10-05-2026 18:23 HKT
Suspected battery cooker smoke triggers Hung Hom flat fire, 50 residents evacuated
NEWS
08-05-2026 02:42 HKT
HK-named typhoon Dolphin forecast to swim into record strength, says HKO
NEWS
30-07-2026 15:09 HKT
FEHD orders Langham Place mall to tackle rodent problem by Aug 6 or face prosecution
SOCIAL BUZZ
17 hours ago
Prominent Hong Kong entrepreneur dies following deadly Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.