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PROPERTY

Henderson's Chester II to release pricing on Thursday with show flats open Saturday

PROPERTY
33 mins ago
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Thomas Lam.
Thomas Lam.

Henderson Land Development’s (0012) Chester II in Hung Hom may release its pricing as early as Thursday, with sales commencing next week. 

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The show flat, modeled after Unit D on the 23rd floor, has an area of ​​357 square feet and will open to the public this Saturday, according to Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of the sales (1) department

Chester II is a part of the greater Midtown South project, which encompasses over one million square feet of commercial and residential space in the heart of Hung Hom, with convenient access from Hung Hom Station, Ho Man Tin Station, and Whampoa Station

Henderson Land DevelopmentChester IIHung Hom

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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