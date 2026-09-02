Henderson's Chester II to release pricing on Thursday with show flats open Saturday

Henderson Land Development’s (0012) Chester II in Hung Hom may release its pricing as early as Thursday, with sales commencing next week.

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The show flat, modeled after Unit D on the 23rd floor, has an area of ​​357 square feet and will open to the public this Saturday, according to Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of the sales (1) department

Chester II is a part of the greater Midtown South project, which encompasses over one million square feet of commercial and residential space in the heart of Hung Hom, with convenient access from Hung Hom Station, Ho Man Tin Station, and Whampoa Station