Henderson's Chester II unveils first price list for 53 units, starting at HK$5.43m after discounts 

Henderson Land Development's (0012) Chester II in Hung Hom released its first price list on Thursday, offering 53 units at an average discounted price of HK$21,388 per square foot.

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The first batch, spanning from 269 to 418 sq ft, comprises 20 one-bedroom units, 21 two-bedroom units, and 12 three-bedroom units.

Discounted prices range from HK$5.43 million to HK$9.7 million, and the discounted price per sq ft ranges from HK$19,732 to HK$24,424.

The entry-level unit is a 269 sq ft one-bedroom unit priced at HK$5.43 million after discounts, or HK$20,181 per sq ft.

Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of the sales (1) department, noted that the project will begin receiving checks on Saturday and open show flats on the same day, with the sales arrangement to be uploaded as early as next week.

Lam also pointed out that the prices in the first price list were intentionally set four to five percent lower than those of neighboring projects, hoping to stimulate market interest.

Further batches may see upward price adjustments depending on the market response, Lam added.





