Chester II plans to commence sales on Saturday

Henderson Land Development's (0012) Chester II in Hung Hom plans to commence the first round of sales on Saturday, involving about 130 to 140 units on the price lists.

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Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of the sales (1) department, said the project has received around 2,100 checks as of 2 pm on Tuesday, marking an oversubscription of over 18 times for the 111 units released in the first three price lists.

The developer is also expected to unveil a new price list within the day.

Besides, The Legacy in Mid-Levels West, jointly developed by Henderson Land and New World Development (0017), will see a new sales arrangement in the following days, with the launch of a nearly 8,000-sqaure-feet duplex unit, Lam unveiled, adding that the project has generated around HK$9 billion so far.