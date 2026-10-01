Yuen Long launches four-day National Day gourmet and culture festival

A four-day festive market featuring cultural performances, interactive workshops and more than 100 street food stalls opened in Yuen Long on Thursday to mark National Day and showcase the district’s rich culinary traditions and vibrant heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hosted by the Yuen Long District Office and Yuen Long Merchants Association, the “Yuen Long Day x Night Vibes in Celebration of the National Day - Savoured Stories: Yuen Long Gourmet & Culture Festival” takes place at Long Ngai Path from October 1 to 4.

The event includes traditional Chinese performances such as Qilin dancing, Engor parade acts and heritage-sharing sessions.

+ 4

More than 100 food stalls are offering a wide variety of local street snacks. Cooked-food vendors also started trading from September 30.

Popular offerings include pandan thousand-layer cake, mango durian pancakes, crystal cakes, crispy fried oysters, brown-sugar taro ball grass jelly, mango sago desserts, chicken skin dumplings, grilled lamb skewers, chicken wing stuffed rice, and Kam Tin Doggie’s Noodles.

In addition to food and performances, the festival has a range of family-friendly activities. On National Day, pony horses will appear during designated time slots for photo opportunities. Other attractions include a Beyblade play zone, traditional facial makeup workshops, and a “golden oldies” night with live singing by Raymond Tam Fai-chi and Bill Ng.

As night falls, illuminated Mid-Autumn lanterns line the venue, creating another popular spot for visitors to take photos.