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NEWS

Kai Tak Sports Park holds flag-raising ceremony to mark National Day

NEWS
32 mins ago
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Kai Tak Sports Park held a flag-raising ceremony on Thursday to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, featuring traditional craft booths and performances.

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The morning ceremony took place at the park’s Central Square, drawing more than 100 dignitaries from the political, business, and sports sectors, alongside local community leaders. 

Deputy Director General of the Department of Publicity, Cultural and Sports Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR He Dejun, Permanent Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Vivian Sum Fong-kwang and Commissioner for Sports George Tsoi Kin-pan attended the ceremony.

Residents and tourists arrived early to gather at the venue ahead of the ceremony.

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The event began with the Hong Kong Army Cadets Association honor guard marching into the square as attendees stood in solemn respect. Students from Po Leung Kuk Lam Man Chan English Primary School then led the crowd in singing the national anthem as the national flag was raised.

The ceremony concluded with lively traditional Chinese dance performances, ending the celebration on a festive note.

Visitors also had the chance to join cultural experience workshops featuring paper cutting art, knotting art, rainbow calligraphy, portrait sketching, grasshopper weaving, and dragon’s beard candy. 

The Intangible Cultural Heritage Office of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department’s ICH Mobile Centre promotional vehicle was also on site to promote Hong Kong’s intangible cultural heritage.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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