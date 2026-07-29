Mainland man stabbed in neck at Mong Kok building, 3 Thai women taken for questioning

A mainland Chinese man in his 30s was stabbed in the neck at a Mong Kok building early on Wednesday, leaving a trail of blood from the staircase to the street as he fled for help, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The attack occurred around 2.06am at Kin Hing Building on Argyle Street, a building known for its many vice establishments. The victim was assaulted by a man with a knife on the staircase between the fourth and fifth floors. A dispute was reportedly heard before the attack.

The victim ran down the back staircase and through a rear lane to the street, where passers-by called for help. He remained conscious and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police in protective gear and carrying shields cordoned off the building. Three Thai women were detained at the scene and taken to a police station for questioning with the help of interpreters, as they could not speak Cantonese or English.

The case has been classified as wounding. The suspect remains at large.