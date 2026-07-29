Mainland man stabbed in neck at Mong Kok building, 3 Thai women taken for questioning

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Man attacked by 5 assailants in Tin Shui Wai, injured to head and limbs
28-07-2026 04:02 HKT
Man attacked, robbed of $7 million worth of gold at airport car park
18-06-2026 03:48 HKT
Man stabbed in head at Zhuhai shopping mall, suspect arrested at scene
28-05-2026 02:03 HKT
62-year-old woman arrested for stabbing ex-husband at Sheung Shui estate
21-05-2026 03:24 HKT
Man stabbed in arm while waiting for friend in Tuen Mun, attacker flees
13-05-2026 01:28 HKT
Man and woman, both 42, found dead at homes in Mong Kok and Lai King
20-02-2026 03:49 HKT
Woman robbed at knife-point by man posing as client in Mong Kok flat
26-01-2026 01:37 HKT
10 mainland women arrested in Tsuen Wan anti-vice operation
28-07-2026 04:04 HKT
Alex Chui makes IMO history with perfect score and record seventh medal
27-07-2026 19:51 HKT