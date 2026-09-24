Morning Recap - September 24, 2026

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Bar staff accused of dumping body on Tsim Sha Tsui street after man found dead in toilet

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A man was found dead on a street in Tsim Sha Tsui early on Thursday, leading police to uncover an alleged case of bar staff dumping a body.

4 injured as car catches fire after collision with KMB bus near Sun Tin Wai Estate

Four people were injured early on Thursday when a private car collided with a KMB bus near Sun Tin Wai Estate in Sha Tin and burst into flames.

Engineer in Queen Mary Hospital lift case gets 160 hours community service, registration to be revoked

A registered engineer involved in the Queen Mary Hospital lift case has been sentenced to 160 hours of community service after being convicted of submitting false or misleading documents, the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department said.

Man arrested in Tsim Sha Tsui over illegal Botox injection at residential flat

A 41-year-old local man has been arrested after a 35-year-old woman developed suspected botulism symptoms following a Botox injection at a residential flat in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Car runs red light in Kwun Tong and gets boxed in as police car passes

A white private car was caught on dashcam running a red light in Kwun Tong on Wednesday afternoon before being boxed in at a yellow box junction as a police car drove past.

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Personalised multi-cancer blood testing emerges as major trend, urine-based test planned for year-end

Cancer screening is entering a new personalised era, with patented multi-cancer early detection blood testing technology from Singapore now allowing individuals to detect early cancer signals through a single blood draw.

Dr Kenneth Tsang (left) and Dr Min-Han Tan

Third cross-boundary stress test at new Huanggang port involves over 1,000 vehicle trips

Hong Kong and Shenzhen cross-departmental teams conducted a third immigration stress test at the new Huanggang port's "joint one-stop" vehicle lane on Wednesday to ensure smooth clearance after opening.

World/China News

Trump plans grand spectacle for potentially tense Xi talks

US President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping to Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit where the superpowers' tensions over trade, technology and Tehran will play out against a backdrop of pomp and ceremony.

File Photo/Reuters

US open to extending China trade truce, or bigger deal, Bessent says after meeting with He

The United States is open to extending the US-China trade truce that expires on November 10 or considering a possibly larger trade deal, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday as he left

File Photo/Reuters

Typhoon Dujuan leaves 7 dead in Japan from landslides, flooding: media

Typhoon Dujuan left seven people dead with five others still missing Tuesday after the storm triggered landslides and flooding in the greater Tokyo area, Kyodo News reported, citing authorities.

Photo: Reuters

San Francisco assemblymember's aide detained by ICE, faces deportation to HK

A Democratic staffer for a California assemblymember is in ICE custody and facing deportation to Hong Kong, officials said.

HK man held in Bangkok over $165m meth, may face death penalty

Thai police have arrested a 26-year-old Hong Kong man after seizing about 350 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, known as "ice," worth an estimated 700 million baht (about HK$165 million) at a residential property in Bangkok's Min Buri district.

3 Chinese women rescued in Pattaya after being held, assaulted by 4 Chinese men

Three Chinese women were rescued from a villa in Pattaya, Thailand, after being held captive and sexually assaulted by four Chinese men, according to Thai media reports.

Market

Wall Street ends down as oil prices, Treasury yields rise

Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday, pulled down by Alphabet and Amazon, as Treasury yields climbed and Iran's president said Tehran would never surrender to US pressure.

Sports

Manchester United forecasts record revenue on Champions League return despite seventh straight annual loss

Manchester United has forecast record revenue of between £740 million and £760 million for fiscal 2027, boosted by its return to the Champions League, even as the club reported a seventh consecutive annual loss.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Bridging the valley of death: how InnoHK anchors Hong Kong's green tech ambition

For decades, Hong Kong's innovation narrative has been defined by a frustrating structural paradox: five universities ranked among the world's top 100 generating world-class basic science, juxtaposed against an economy that historically struggled to translate academic breakthroughs into commercial realities.

Opinion

The magic of Yann Arthus-Bertrand | La Vie en Rose | Joanne Chan

Inside Paris Hôtel de Ville, the hubbub is hard to miss. A large crowd fills the Salon d'honneur, drawing onlookers toward a live photography studio. The legendary Yann Arthus-Bertrand is hosting free photo sessions alongside his exhibition, France, un album de famille – or France, a Family Album. It is a fascinating spectacle to watch.

Tale of two lanterns: Mid-Autumn and Ramadan | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

As the crisp autumn air sets in and the world looks up to admire the harvest moon, millions celebrate the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival. Families gather to share sweet mooncakes, honor ancient legends like the Rabbit God, and, most beautifully, light vibrant paper lanterns. Rooted in ancient moon-worship rituals, these glowing creations have evolved from imperial privileges into universal symbols of family reunion, good fortune, and the hopeful embrace of a brighter future.

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