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Man arrested in Tsim Sha Tsui over illegal Botox injection at residential flat

NEWS
48 mins ago
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A 41-year-old local man has been arrested after a 35-year-old woman developed suspected botulism symptoms following a Botox injection at a residential flat in Tsim Sha Tsui.

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The Centre for Health Protection said on Monday it was investigating the case. The woman received facial injections on September 17 at a flat on Middle Road, with injections to both sides of her forehead, between her eyebrows and her jaw. She believed the person administering the injections was a registered doctor but could not confirm his name or qualifications.

On September 18, she developed ptosis, difficulty breathing and limb weakness, and sought treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital's accident and emergency department. She remains hospitalised in stable condition, with a clinical diagnosis of suspected botulism caused by the Botox injection.

Police said that following a referral and further investigation, Tsim Sha Tsui police and Department of Health officers conducted a joint operation at about 1.30pm on Wednesday, arresting a 41-year-old man surnamed Tam in Tsim Sha Tsui on suspicion of illegal medical practice and possession of Part 1 poisons.

The man has been released on bail and must report to police late next month. Officers seized five boxes of Part 1 poisons at the scene.

Botox botulism illegal medical practice

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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