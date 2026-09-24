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INSIGHTS

Tale of two lanterns: Mid-Autumn and Ramadan | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

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23 mins ago
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As the crisp autumn air sets in and the world looks up to admire the harvest moon, millions celebrate the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival. Families gather to share sweet mooncakes, honor ancient legends like the Rabbit God, and, most beautifully, light vibrant paper lanterns. Rooted in ancient moon-worship rituals, these glowing creations have evolved from imperial privileges into universal symbols of family reunion, good fortune, and the hopeful embrace of a brighter future.

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Thousands of miles away, a strikingly similar love affair with light exists in the Arab world through the "Fanous" – lantern – of Ramadan. Born in Egypt over a thousand years ago during the Fatimid era, the Fanous began as a practical tool.

It was used to light the dark streets for the caliph as he sought the new crescent moon, and to guide worshippers safely to mosques. Slowly, it transformed from simple tin and candlelight into a breathtaking art piece of copper and intricately colored glass.

Today, it is the ultimate emblem of joy, carried by singing children to welcome the holy month.

Though separated by geography and seasons, the Chinese autumn lanterns and the Arab Ramadan Fanous share a profound human heartbeat.

Both have transcended their original purpose of simple illumination. They are no longer just tools to banish the physical dark; they are emotional beacons that call families together.

Whether crafted from delicate Chinese silk and paper or intricately glowing Egyptian brass, these lanterns carry the laughter of children, the warmth of shared meals, and the comforting anchor of heritage.

As we celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival tomorrow, looking at the glowing red lanterns swaying under the moonlight, we are beautifully reminded of the Ramadan Fanous.

Together, they prove that the human desire to seek light, celebrate togetherness, and pass down joy is a universal language we all share.

Amjad Refai is the director of the Arabic Programme at the University of Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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