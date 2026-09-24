logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Typhoon Dujuan leaves 7 dead in Japan from landslides, flooding: media

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Typhoon Dujuan left seven people dead with five others still missing Tuesday after the storm triggered landslides and flooding in the greater Tokyo area, Kyodo News reported, citing authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

As the typhoon passed the Pacific coast, electricity to some 58,000 households in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, was temporarily cut off early Tuesday, Kyodo said.

Dujuan, coming in the middle of the string of holidays dubbed "Silver Week," led to the early closure in Tokyo of the one of the world's biggest video game trade fairs.

The storm moved out into the Pacific by Tuesday morning, and was downgraded from a typhoon later in the day, Kyodo said, citing the Japanese weather agency.

Japan often sees strong typhoons in the late summer and early autumn, with other storms this season disrupting some events at the Asian Games being held in the country.

Kyodo said five people had died in Chiba prefecture and two in Kanagawa, south of Tokyo.

Search operations were continuing for people missing after landslides triggered by torrential rain.

Dujuan dumped record rainfall in parts of the region.

Oshima, an island about 120 kilometres (75 miles) south of central Tokyo, recorded 832 millimetres of rain over 48 hours, more than double its average rainfall for the whole of September, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Rainfall in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward reached a record 282.5 millimetres over 24 hours.

Scientists say human-driven climate change is intensifying the risk posed by heavy rains because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.

AFP

Typhoon DujuanJapan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as they participate in a bilateral meeting during the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Japan PM says she had 'timely' discussion with Trump ahead of his Xi summit
WORLD
18 hours ago
Rescue workers clear debris while searching for a missing person at a house hit by a landslide triggered by Typhoon Dujuan in Miura, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoo
Torrential rains brought by Japan typhoon kill four, NHK says
WORLD
22-09-2026 12:07 HKT
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio poses for a photo with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu (not pictured) and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun during a trilateral meeting, on the sidelines of the NATO leaders' summit, in Ankara, Turkey, July 7, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool/File Photo
US stresses backing for Japan, Korea and Taiwan ahead of Trump-Xi summit
WORLD
22-09-2026 10:00 HKT
Typhoon Dujuan hits Japan's Kanto region, flooding Chiba and stranding travellers at Narita airport
WORLD
22-09-2026 06:06 HKT
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya on September 19, 2026. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP)
We don't want Games host Japan losing money, says Asian Olympic official
WORLD
19-09-2026 16:18 HKT
Skywriting in the shape of a heart created by Kawasaki T-4s of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force's Blue Impulse aerobatic demonstration team is seen above Nagoya ahead of the opening ceremony for the 2026 Asian Games on September 19, 2026. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP) / JAPAN OUT
Asian Games to open in Japan after troubled build-up
WORLD
19-09-2026 15:46 HKT
Traffic signs in front of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, June 15, 2026. REUTERS
BOJ lifts rates to 31-year high, flags shift in policy focus
FINANCE
18-09-2026 15:47 HKT
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Yen sinks, sending Japan stocks surging as BOJ hike draws two dissents
FINANCE
18-09-2026 14:57 HKT
Japan's core inflation holds near BOJ's target
FINANCE
18-09-2026 10:29 HKT
A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, December19, 2025. REUTERS/Manami Yamada/File Photo
Japan eyes changing prostitution law to punish sex buyers
WORLD
17-09-2026 19:34 HKT
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
12 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Cambodia opens 'No. 8 Park' scam compound to media, revealing self-contained 'city within a city'
WORLD
22-09-2026 05:27 HKT
Andy Lau sparks excitement as stars turn out for Alan Tam’s Hong Kong concert finale
ENTERTAINMENT
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.