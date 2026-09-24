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Personalised multi-cancer blood testing emerges as major trend, urine-based test planned for year-end

NEWS
50 mins ago
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Dr Kenneth Tsang (left) and Dr Min-Han Tan
Dr Kenneth Tsang (left) and Dr Min-Han Tan

Cancer screening is entering a new personalised era, with patented multi-cancer early detection blood testing technology from Singapore now allowing individuals to detect early cancer signals through a single blood draw.

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Clinical oncologists say combining ctDNA and ctRNA co-testing significantly improves the detection rate of early-stage cancer alterations. The technology has recently introduced LucenceINSIGHT Me, a risk-informed screening model that allows test panels to be customised based on family history and lifestyle.

Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong is the first private hospital in the city to introduce the service, integrating front-line biotechnology into private healthcare to ease public healthcare pressure and provide a one-stop preventive healthcare network.

Lucence also plans to launch a urine-based test for kidney, bladder and prostate cancer by the end of this year, with lower costs expected.

Dr Min-Han Tan, founding CEO and medical director of Lucence, said traditional screening treats everyone the same. "The future of cancer screening is not about testing for as many cancers as possible; it is about testing for the right cancers for the right person, at the right time."

Dr Kenneth Tsang, regional CEO of IHH Healthcare North Asia and CEO of Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong, said screening must sit within a complete pathway from result to follow-up to treatment.

The test is recommended for adults aged 40 and above or those at elevated risk, and is intended to complement rather than replace routine screening.

cancer screening blood test Gleneagles Hospital

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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