The magic of Yann Arthus-Bertrand | La Vie en Rose | Joanne Chan

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Why HKIA's ground transport experience matters | Fongmula | Francis Fong
22-09-2026 02:34 HKT
Inside Paris Hôtel de Ville, the hubbub is hard to miss. A large crowd fills the Salon d'honneur, drawing onlookers toward a live photography studio. The legendary Yann Arthus-Bertrand is hosting free photo sessions alongside his exhibition, France, un album de famille – or France, a Family Album. It is a fascinating spectacle to watch.
Apart from the grand chandelier, the room is packed with two ladders, a wooden bench, a stool, and extra studio lights. Computers line the back of the room for the team to review the newly taken photos. The process relies on a seasoned team. Leading the initial setup is Françoise Jacquot, who has worked by Arthus-Bertrand's side for 30 years. Wearing her signature glasses, short hair, and a French beret, she guides participants onto a painted canvas backdrop. Her staging is already a beautiful standalone image.
Once the setup is done, Arthus-Bertrand steps in and works his magic. The energy shifts instantly. He directs the participants with quick cues: "Little boy in the middle. Stand up on the bench." To draw out spontaneous reactions, he calls out playfully during the shoot: "Love birds! So much love!" It is amazing to see how the sessions unfold as self-conscious families quickly relax into warm smiles and laughter.
The surrounding exhibition itself is simple yet striking, featuring large-format prints that line the historic salons. The project started back in 1993 with a commission for L'Express newspaper, and over the next three decades, Arthus-Bertrand traveled to 70 regions to photograph nearly 30,000 everyday French citizens, showcasing faces from across the nation, from lawyers and firemen to chicken raisers, portraying them in everyday work clothes. Under the magic of Arthus-Bertrand, he transforms everyday uniforms into artistic portraits of contemporary France. These free Parisian sessions are a continuation of that massive portrait project, with visitors walking away with a digital copy of their own photo.
The scene brings back memories of first meeting him in 2010, during his landmark Earth from Above exhibition at Olympian City in Hong Kong. When asked if he would return to Asia, the 80-year-old photographer admitted he no longer travels long distances. Yet, watching him actively command the floor in Paris, he looks incredibly energetic, youthful, and very talented.
Joanne Chan, Art Historian, Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. A kaleidoscope of musings and flaneries through France